COLUMBIA CITY — Driving past the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center in downtown Columbia City, the windows appeared to be neatly wrapped in Christmas paper and tied in bows.
The giant gifts, however, were just a means of covering the real surprise inside — two giant Christmas windows featuring a nostalgic glimpse of Christmas that has not been seen in decades.
According to Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center Executive Director Jennifer Zartman Romano, volunteers worked long hours to prepare the windows for a big unveiling last Friday — just one hour before the annual Whitley County Lighted Christmas Parade.
While Chamber staff and volunteers had been keeping the nature of the windows secret, they quietly shared that the windows would feature several pieces from the famed Wolf & Dessauer Christmas Windows that were once a great holiday tradition in downtown Fort Wayne.
Pieces were secured from private collections for the window displays, familiar pieces that are likely to spark memories for Baby Boomers who may recall the excitement of these displays from their youth.
Several of the pieces are mechanical, adding movement and a little added magic to the displays.
“We’re really excited to share these pieces with the community — many of which haven’t been seen in decades,” Zartman Romano said. “We believe visitors will fondly recall Christmases of childhood and want to share this experience with their children and grandchildren, too.”
Zartman Romano hopes the displays will draw people from far and wide to enjoy the displays — and also visit the many great businesses Whitley County has to offer.
The displays will remain visible 24 hours a day in downtown Columbia City through the end of 2019.
Exhibit sponsors include ProFed Federal Credit Union and Rabb Water Systems.
For more information, contact the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center at (260) 248-8131 or email jennifer@whitleychamber.com.
(0) comments
