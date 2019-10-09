Vickie Hadley doesn’t bleed black and gold — but she wears a lot of it.
As the director of the Purdue Extension Allen County she’s been known to wear Purdue black and gold so often people sometimes ask why she’s not wearing those colors when she opts for something else.
As of Sept. 30, Hadley started a new chapter in her life. She retired after 25 years with the Purdue Extension Allen County. She was offered an early retirement incentive and decided to take it.
A retirement open house was held for Vickie Hadley and Barb Thuma, who also retired from the Extension Service.
The Purdue graduate likely won’t give up her entire black and gold wardrobe after she retires, because, she has quite a history with the school. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Vocational Home Economics Education and a master’s degree in education, both from Purdue.
Fresh out of college with a bachelor’s degree, she started teaching home economics in the East Allen County Schools district, staying there until 1994 when she started at the Extension office. She had been serving on the Extension board and was asked if she was interested in the job.
She was, and that decision to switch jobs resulted in a 25-year career. She first started as consumer and family science Extension educator in 1994, and then in January 2012 she became county Extension director. Her current title is health and human science Extension educator/county Extension director.
Because she is still an educator, Hadley spends a lot of time on programming. “Teaching is something that I thoroughly love,” she said.
As director she also has administrative duties, such as going before County Council to request money for Extension. She said the Extension plans to fill her job.
Hadley was raised on a farm and continued to live on a farm after she married. Her husband is a full-time farmer who primarily grows corn and soybeans. They also sell freezer beef.
They have two children who were very active in school and required all the resulting travel. Even during those busy years, Hadley worked full time. “It was a balancing act,” she said.
“I don’t do real well balancing work and family,” she said. Many of the programs she oversaw were in the evenings, which kept her away from her family. “I’ve not been home for the last 41 years,” she joked.
She’s got lots of plans for this new phase of her life. “Once I retire I’d like to get back to my sewing room — all my crafts,” she said. She also has a garden and freezes and cans food. “I will have no problem filling my days,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.