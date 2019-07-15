Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.