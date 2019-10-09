The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is celebrating its 75th birthday, and is inviting the public to a concert featuring the same repertoire from their inaugural concert Oct. 18, 1944.
Although there are no musicians still with the orchestra who were there at the beginning, there are some who have seen a good portion of its life.
Eloise Guy joined the Fort Wayne Philharmonic in 1952, shortly after she graduated from college. A violinist, she auditioned by playing part of a Mozart violin concerto and a Bach solo sonata.
“It was very informal back then,” she remembered, “(like) a community orchestra.”
The conductor and assistant conductor listened to Guy’s audition and placed her as the associate concertmaster. Although she moved away from Fort Wayne for a while, she came back and re-auditioned, landing in fifth chair and later auditioning for and winning the third chair place.
“Third chair is very comfortable (because you can) follow the concertmaster and his bowings!” Guy said.
“You couldn’t earn a living” on the salary, she affirmed, but, “we did get paid.”
Guy married and started raising a family as the orchestra grew. In the 1970s, she became a part of the core orchestra, a small group of full-time musicians that gave eight extra concerts per year in addition to the regular Philharmonic offerings.
“It was a good experience…the family put up with it,” she said with a smile.
During the early years with the orchestra, Guy saw musicians like Benny Goodman and Harry James perform with the orchestra.
Instead of rendering pop hits, these popular musicians played classical numbers – Goodman did the Mozart “Clarinet Concerto” with the orchestra, while James did “Hora Staccato,” usually a violin piece, on his trumpet.
“In rehearsal, (James) explained that his father was an amateur violinist,” Guy said.
James’ father always had “Hora Staccato” on the music stand, so the young trumpeter decided to try it. Thus, it became part of his trumpet repertoire — although Guy chuckled as she remembered, “(James said) ‘I’d have to play it through five times (before it was ready for a performance).’”
A third popular musician Guy remembered was William Warfield. When he sang “Elijah” by Mendelssohn with the orchestra, “he held the score — never opened it, he knew it so well,” Guy marveled. “The way he sang from the heart — I was about two feet away from him, it was just a privilege to hear him.”
A musician who has spent 46 seasons with the Philharmonic is principal bassist Adrian Mann. In 1973, Mann had just concluded his time in the Marine Band.
“It was exciting,” he said, recalling that his concert band would play at the White House during state functions.
But when it came to his audition for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Mann was almost bypassed. The position he auditioned for had been filled, but the musician decided not to accept it. So Mann was drafted into the orchestra as the first chair bass player.
“It was a little last minute,” he admitted.
Although he is a bassist, he is also a composer, and Mann has arranged and created many pieces for the orchestra to play. Whether the orchestra was working with a church choir or doing something at a school, the number and type of instruments involved could change. So, he would rearrange the music to suit the situation.
“I was always interested (in composition) since my student days,” Mann explained. His original compositions, too, have been premiered by the Philharmonic and they are still enjoyed and repeated in performances like the Holiday Pops.
There has been a “dramatic improvement” in the quality of performers during his years in the orchestra, Mann said. Forty years ago, Mann estimates that there were only 20 full-time musicians. Now, there are 40, he said, and there are more who work as part-time musicians.
“I was one of the youngest and now I’m one of the oldest,” Mann said, adding it has been time well spent.
“The community support that we have,” has been one of the most rewarding part of being with the Philharmonic, he said.
That relationship between the community and the Philharmonic is something that will also be celebrated at the Fort Wayne Philharmonic 75th Birthday Bash from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Arts United Center, 300 E. Main St., Fort Wayne. For more information, visit fwphil.org/events/75th-birthday-bash.
