New Haven is inviting area residents to enjoy its hospitality and food Saturday, Sept. 28, in a fun atmosphere at the annual Sample New Haven. The event, which takes place on Broadway in downtown, is sponsored by the New Haven Chamber of Commerce and the local merchants.
Charlie Hatten, president and CEO of the Chamber, said everything gets started at 11 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m. “Folks should arrive early so they’ll have time to park, pay their $2 per person or $5 for family, get their hand stamped with a smiley face and start visiting the various food offerings. Hand stamping will be done in front of Smokehaus BBQ and at Canal Landing. The stamp allows them to taste everything."
“And there will be a lot to choose from,” he added. “Food vendors will be offering everything from cookies, pizza and pulled pork to cheese, sausage, watermelon salsa and pineapple jalapeno chicken sandwiches.
“After sampling the food, we’re asking them to pick their favorite food vendor and vote to decide which one should receive the People’s Choice Award. Last year’s winner, Rack & Helens, is not participating this year.”
The Stop-N-Shop Scavenger Hunt will involve Sample visitors in picking up clues at each of the shops and vendors. Stop in the various shops along Broadway, check out the merchandise, learn what the clue is and then put them all together to spell a secret place or make a phrase. The names of those who figure out the correct answer will be placed in a hat for a drawing to win a 2020 family pass to Jury Pool.
The New Haven High School cheerleaders will be at Canal Landing to paint kids' faces.
Participating businesses and organizations include; 469 Spirits and Garnos, Bob Evans, Dominos, Jack Rochyby, Ken’s Market, Lane 201, Markethouse, McMahon’s Best-One, Mimi’s Treasures, the Moose Lodge and Murphy Insurance. Others are; Navy Club, New Haven Bakery, New Haven Bicycles, New Haven Computer, New Haven United Methodist Church, Oaktree Health, Peter Franklin, Power House, Rich’s Restaurant, Ruhl Furniture, Smokehaus BBQ, T&D Printing, The Edge, Holler Tax and The Wellness Barn.
