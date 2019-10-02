The ‘50s and ‘60s band The Mooncats will return to Cottage Event Center in Roanoke at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, for a benefit for the Roanoke Police Department.
Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at John’s Meat Market in Roanoke, online at cottageeventcenter.com, or by calling 260-483-3508. Food will be available for purchase provided by Walnut Hill Catering; a cash bar will be available. The Cottage Event Center is at Locust Drive and U.S. 24.
In a news release, hosts said the Mooncats are known for their high-energy brand of oldies rock ‘n’ roll and the band is one of the most popular musical acts to ever play at the venue.
The Mooncats is made up of Mark Most, lead vocalist; Michael Miller, lead guitar and vocals; Matt Butler, bass and vocals; and Scott Herzog, drums. Most and Butler previously were in the band Surrender Dorothy which opened for such prominent entertainers as Mitch Ryder, Lou Christie, Gary Lewis & The Playboys and Paul Revere & The Raiders front man Mark Lindsey. The band plays hits made famous by acts such as Elvis. Bo Diddley, The Beatles, Johnny Cash, Bill Haley & the Comets, The Beach Boys and many more.
The next scheduled shows at The Cottage Event Center are a holiday concert by Vegas style trio The Brat Pack on Dec. 6 to benefit Toys For Tots and a New Year’s Eve “Beach Party” featuring tropical duo Island Vibe to benefit Oak Hill Farm.
The Cottage Event Center is owned and operated by Hamilton Hospitality Group.
