New Haven City Council on July 7 approved the implementation of a wheel tax that would raise about $350,000 a year for road and street improvements throughout the community. The council must finalize a plan to enact the tax by Sept. 1 for it to be adopted by Jan. 1. Residents would see the additional tax by the second half of next year.
Council members will be discussing levying a tax of $25 on motorcycles and passenger vehicles and $40 for larger vehicles. The new tax would affect those whose vehicles have been plated in New Haven. It would also affect Fort Wayne addresses in New Haven city limits. The total number of vehicles involved would be around 8,500.
When the tax is put in effect, New Haven would be one of just 13 communities in Indiana to adopt a municipal wheel tax. As one councilman pointed out, it should have been implemented in 2016 when the Indiana General Assembly passed a law that allowed municipal governments to adopt a wheel tax to generate additional revenue specifically to fund road projects.
Mayor Steve McMichael said, “We’ve been very frugal, but the city presently doesn’t have funding to cover the necessary street repairs. This tax allows us to get the money to make the improvements needed and keep our roads safe for area residents. It will also demonstrate that we’re serious about upgrading our roads and streets. If we had started a couple years ago, we would have already accomplished a lot and wouldn’t be facing this situation now.”
In 2016 Fort Wayne approved a wheel tax that has allowed it to invest millions of dollars in road and street projects.
In other business, the council:
• Passed a tax abatement for Tippman Arms on Adams Center Road
• Heard a progress report on the East Allen Stellar Designation projects under way along with those that have been put on hold because of the COVID-19 virus
• Listened about some sidewalk matching funds and the state of the Capitol Development Fund
Rob Gutierrez, planning director, outlined the new zoning ordinance that will be reviewed by the plan commission. He said it is designed to give clarity to development and will make the city’s zoning regulations clear and consistent. He also announced that a public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. July 15 at the New Haven Community Center to discuss the trails program.
McMichael discussed the complaints of fireworks going off until 2 a.m. and pointed out that the city can do nothing about it because of a state law passed in 2006. “It’s frustrating,” he said, “but our hands are tied. My only suggestion is for people with concerns to contact their state representatives.”
He also noted that:
• The Police Department bike patrol will be reestablished
• Adams Center Road from the railroad south of Moeller Road to U.S. 930 will be renamed Maplecrest Road
• All city employees will be wearing masks while in City Hall, and social distancing will continue to be followed
Council members reported getting rave reviews from their constituents on the Independence Day parade and picnic and about the American flags displayed along Broadway. Those, it was pointed out, were all paid for by sponsors.
