CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco distillery Edwin Coe Spirits and food truck Fork & Fiddle recently teamed up to provide a unique experience to their customers, no matter the weather.
Since Nov. 14, Fork & Fiddle has made regular visits to the distillery — with the food truck pulled inside the building where it is warm and comfortable for customers.
The two are open to the public on Thursdays, 5-9 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., through March 14.
Bruch is served on Saturdays in addition to lunch and dinner options.
Edwin Coe Spirits opened its doors to the public in February 2019. It has been growing in popularity as it serves its unique spirits in hand-crafted cocktails. Fork & Fiddle food truck has been a staple of the food truck community for many years. The two decided bringing food and cocktails together was a natural fit.
They’re also pairing up for all private events held at Edwin Coe Spirits, with options for food truck service or traditional catering.
Owners Joe Collins, of Edwin Coe Spirits, and Ryan Smith, of Fork & Fiddle, developed a great working relationship during Fork & Fiddle’s 2019 visits to Edwin Coe Spirits.
Without a hot kitchen, Edwin Coe Spirits relies on food trucks to provide brunch, lunch and dinner to its guests. However, due to the cold, most trucks stop service by November. Toward the end of the 2019 season, Smith brought the idea to Collins.
“Ryan is so passionate about cooking. I just think he couldn’t stand the idea of an idle winter,” Collins said. “We have a large enough building to pull his truck right inside. It all fell right into place.”
Smith, a chef, has been serving his South Carolina Low Country cuisine out of his Fork & Fiddle truck for years. Smith grew up helping his grandmother cook in her South Carolina kitchen where he first fell in love with the Low Country cuisine; a unique blend of Southern, Native American, European, Caribbean and African traditions — South Carolina Surf and Turf.
While serving in the U.S. Air Force, Smith continued his culinary education and skills while at Hurlburt Field in Florida. After his service, Smith moved back to Indiana to start his catering business. As food trucks became more popular, he eventually joined in, and now has one of the most well-known and popular trucks in the area.
Distiller Collins started producing his great grandfather’s prohibition-era recipe at his home in 2012. Distilling spirits seemed to resonate with him. In turn, he has dedicated his life to mastering the craft.
In 2016, after several years of moonshining, he decided to open the distillery with the support of his wife, Kristin. Edwin Coe Spirits was born and had immediate success in the retail market throughout northeastern Indiana.
The husband-and-wife team wanted to raise further brand awareness, as well as bring something truly unique to their hometown. So, they renovated their current location and in February 2019, and opened their doors to the public for bottle sales, samples, tours and craft cocktails.
Their establishment received a very warm welcome from the Churubusco community.
“We served more than 400 cocktails opening night and were just completely humbled by the community’s support,” Collins said.
The couple acknowledge their business is growing fast and is a constant work in progress. Collins distills throughout the week while juggling administrative duties and marketing for Edwin Coe Spirits.
Kristin manages the cocktail room, including staffing, seasonal cocktail menu changes and coordinating private events.
“We’ve got a village who make this all possible,” Kristin said, who recognized both her’s and Joe’s parents and siblings are their greatest supporters.
While their bench of staff is deepening, the pair are still found at the distillery most weekends.
“The cocktails, food and inviting atmosphere are well worth the drive for anyone outside of Churubusco,” Collins said. “Just 10 minutes from Carrol High School, 25 minutes from downtown Fort Wayne, and 20 minutes from Columbia City, ’Busco is a lot closer than you think.”
Edwin Coe Spirits is located at at 6675 E. U.S. 33, Churubusco. Private events can be booked by emailing events@edwincoespirits.com.
