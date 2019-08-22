NEW HAVEN — New Haven’s volleyball team is looking to improve on its 14-17 record last year — counting on the leadership of its upperclassmen for success.
Seniors Emily Cordray, outside hitter; Taylor Creed, setter; and junior Ava Doster, libero, are expected to be key players this season, but the team sports many players with experience.
“Honestly, all our returning players are contributing at a high level this year, and new additions to our coaching staff have motivated the girls with new voices and a lot of encouragement,” head coach Kim Caudill said.
The team will be the first to officially compete on the new gymnasium floor.
“After a couple of years of construction, we’re anxious for our first games at home to start us off in our renovated gymnasium,” Caudill said.
Cordray returns for the Bulldogs with 266 kills last season, 274 digs and 46 aces. She was named second-team all-conference in 2018.
Doster was also a second-team all-conference selection, with 413 digs, 372 serve receptions, 61 aces and 37 kills in 2018.
Creed tallied 677 assists, 42 aces and 190 digs for the Bulldogs last year.
Six-foot tall junior Techiya Jackson returns as middle hitter for New Haven, tallying 154 kills and 51 blocks in last season.
Other returning varsity lettermen from last year are senior Saniya Jordan, juniors Avarcia Nard and Ally Saalfrank, and sophomores Beka Snodgrass and Trystan Casey.
The players have put in much work in the off-season.
“We have a great group of girls who are eager to play this year and have been working extremely hard all summer to prepare,” Caudill said. “I am very excited to return to New Haven for my fourth season as head coach.”
Caudill is assisted by Matt Charias, Annalen Francis and Phil Charias. Austin Caudill is director of volleyball operations.
Caudill is 37-61 in her four years as head coach. She’s a graduate of Trine University and Bishop Dwenger.
Last year, the team had a 5-4 home record, but struggled on the road, finishing 2-7.
The Bulldogs were 3-4 in Northeast 8 action last year. They open conference play Sept. 19, hosting Bellmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.