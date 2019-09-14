FORT WAYNE — Homestead’s football team killed a 10-game win streak for Bishop Dwenger last week, holding off at late rally by the defending Class 5A state champions, 17-15.
The Spartans improved to 4-0, putting themselves at the top of the conference with Snider, after picking up the two-point victory.
Homestead scored the first touchdown of the game with a 15-yard run by Braeden Hardwick at the 5:46 mark of the first quarter. Gunnar Fry completed the extra-point kick to give Homestead a 7-0 lead.
Dwenger answered shortly after with a touchdown of its own. Quarterback Brenden Lytle completed a 51-yard pass to Griffin Eifert with five seconds left in the quarter. The Saints took the lead after a two-point conversion run by Patrick Finley.
The teams were nearly scoreless for the rest of the half until Hardwick punched through a 2-yard touchdown run to give Homestead a 14-8 lead at halftime.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. With 2:51 left, Fry connected with what would later be a very important field goal — 24 yards — to give the Spartans a 17-8 advantage.
Bishop Dwenger scored off a 10-yard touchdown pass to Patrick O’Keefe with 30 seconds left in the game, putting the Saints within two points of Homestead.
Both teams put up impressive numbers on the offensive side of the ball, with Homestead tallying 384 yards compared to Dwenger’s 306. However, Homestead recorded eight penalties, which cost the Spartans a total of 114 yards.
Hardwick led the team in rushing with 215 yards on 28 carries. Quarterback Luke Goode also carried the ball six times for 23 yards.
Goode completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 173 yards.
Hardwick caught five of those passes for 32 yards. Jared Kistler caught 3 passes for 52 yards, and Jake Archbold caught two for 52 yards.
Defensively, Camden Rogers recorded 11 solo tackles, including five for losses and two sacks. Donovan Leonard had seven tackles of his own.
The Spartans face a true test next week, hosting 4-0 Snider at 7 p.m. for a battle for the top of the Summit Athletic Conference as both squads are the last undefeated teams..
