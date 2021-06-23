23. June
Wednesdays on Wayne: First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. Free 30-minute recital begins at 12:15 p.m.. Fort Wayne Philharmonic Principal Clarinetist Campbell MacDonald will be joined by the Philharmonic pianist, Alex Klepach, in a program of music by Debussy, Schuman and Cahuzac. Due to concerns about COVID-19, no meals will be offered this concert season. There will be no concert June 30.
Midweek market: McCullough Park, 1795 Broadway at Parkview Avenue, Fort Wayne. 3-7 p.m. Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market promises 25-30 vendors and food trucks, each with a different type of food. Prospective vendors may inquire at ftwaynesfarmersmarket.com.
Salomon Farmers Market: Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. 4-7 p.m. For details, visit fortwayneparks.org.
Free virtual program — Wellbeing in Gardening. Part of June Active Aging Series presented by Purdue Extension Health & Human Science Program Area. 9:30 a.m. “Hands-on activities such as gardening can help improve overall well-being. Join us to learn more about the benefits of gardening.” Visit https://bit.ly/3eDnR4Z to register.
24. June
River Drums — A Cultural Celebration: Promenade Park, Fort Wayne. 5-10 p.m. Free. Drumming, dancing, music, magic and food trucks. At 5 p.m., the Rev. Bill McGill, head pastor at Imani Baptist Temple, will talk about the need to make the dream in Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech a reality. A diverse group of local performers will offer from martial arts to T’ai Chi, and dancing, drumming, music and magic in between, with a repeat of last year’s thrilling Grand Finale of fire-dancers performing to the beat of the drums on the riverfront. RiverDrums is made possible by a grant from the Cable Fund Access Board of The City of Fort Wayne, and additional support from Sweetwater. It is a presentation of Three Rivers Art Center for Kids, TRACK, and is sponsored by Friends of the Third World.
25. June
Historic West Main Street Farmers Market: 1936 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. 3-7:30 p.m. A popular outdoor market featuring fresh produce, food trucks and artisan creations. Open every Friday into October..
26. June
Patriotic Pops: Parkview Field, Fort Wayne. Gates open at 7 p.m. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks finale will be at approximately 9:45 p.m. General bowl seating is free. Specialty seating is available as follows: suites seating for 20 —$500; club seats — $30 each; field boxes — four for $100; picnic tables seating for 8 — $50. Audience members must obtain a free or purchased ticket before coming to the concert. Tickets are available through the TinCaps. Call (260) 482-6400 or go online to parkviewfield.streamlineticketing.com/web.
Leo-Cedarville Freedom Fireworks: Riverside Gardens Park. At dusk. Free.
South Side Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market: McCullough Park, Broadway and Parkview Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
YLNI Farmers Market: Historic Barr Street Market, at Barr and Berry streets, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Young Leaders of Northeast Market continues its 17th season each Saturday morning.
Breakfast at airport: DeKalb County Airport, 2710 CR 60, Hangar A, Auburn. 7 a.m.-11 a.m. EEA Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter 37 of Northeast Indiana will serve an all-you-can-eat breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Eggs will be cooked to order. The cost is a free-will donation with proceeds used to fund aviation scholarships. Find the location at Hanger A on the chapter website, vaa37.org, or just look for the sign.
27. June
Mobile concert: Arts United Plaza, 303 E. Main St., Fort Wayne. 4-5:30 p.m. Rain date June 27. In this “Pandemic Reflection Concert,” Heartland Sings vocal artists reflect on the weight, growth, loss and love experienced during this past year. The Mozart Requiem (a tribute to those lost), along with choral selections of unity and hope, will be performed.
30. June
Midweek market: McCullough Park, 1795 Broadway at Parkview Avenue, Fort Wayne. 3-7 p.m. Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market promises 25-30 vendors and food trucks, each with a different type of food. Prospective vendors may inquire at ftwaynesfarmersmarket.com.
Salomon Farmers Market: Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. 4-7 p.m. For details, visit fortwayneparks.org.
Free virtual program — Food Safety at Picnics. Part of June Active Aging Series presented by Purdue Extension Health & Human Science Program Area. 9:30 a.m. “Summer is here and with it — picnic season! Picnics can be enjoyable for everyone attending, unfortunately, it’s easy to get caught up in the fun and forget about the safety of the food being served. Therefore, it’s important to take certain precautions to ensure your food stays safe, as you head outdoors!” Visit https://bit.ly/3eDnR4Z to register.
2. July
Huntertown First Fridays Concert: Huntertown Family Park, 2303 Woods Road (off Lima Road). 7-9 p.m. Featuring 906 Band. No alcohol or outside coolers. Family-friendly entertainment. Food trucks available.
Historic West Main Street Farmers Market: 1936 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. 3-7:30 p.m. A popular outdoor market featuring fresh produce, food trucks and artisan creations. Open every Friday into October.
Friday Nites Live summer concert series: Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, in the fountain area outside of Von Maur. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tonight’s concert features the Junk Yard Band. Concerts featuring popular local bands continue each Friday night through Sept. 3.
3. July
Miami Indian Heritage Days: Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne. 1-4 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors. History Center members and children 2 and under are admitted free. Today’s program is “Miami Beadwork” with Katrina Mitten.
South Side Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market: McCullough Park, Broadway and Parkview Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
YLNI Farmers Market: Historic Barr Street Market, at Barr and Berry streets, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Young Leaders of Northeast Market continues its 17th season each Saturday morning.
4. July
Run, White and Blue 5K & Fun Walk for Mental Health Awareness: Foster Park, 3900 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne, Pavilion 1. Race begins 9 a.m. followed by 1-mile fun walk at 10 a.m. Register at runsignup.com/namifortwayne by June 14 to guarantee a T-shirt. Cost is $32 for adults, $15 for children 14 and under. Walk is free. Sponsored by NAMI Fort Wayne, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. All 5K race participants are automatically entered into a drawing for a 1-year family membership to the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne (must be present to win). Free sno cones by KONA ice, post-race refreshments, door prizes. Prizes for best red, white and blue patriotic attire. Medals for all age divisions: 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 80+. Race day registration from 8-9 a.m.
7. July
Party Boat Band in concert: Indian Trails Park, shares entrance road with Jorgensen Family YMCA, 10313 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Aboite Township Fire Department sells hot dogs, soft drinks and chips. Concerts on the Green are sponsored by the Aboite Township Trustee’s Office.
Midweek market: McCullough Park, 1795 Broadway at Parkview Avenue, Fort Wayne. 3-7 p.m. Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market promises 25-30 vendors and food trucks, each with a different type of food. Prospective vendors may inquire at ftwaynesfarmersmarket.com.
Salomon Farmers Market: Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. 4-7 p.m. For details, visit fortwayneparks.org.
9. July
Fish and pork tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7:30 p.m. $10 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Carry out is available. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor. This is the German heritage group’s first July fish fry. The calendar also includes Aug. 13, Sept. 10, Oct. 8 and Nov. 5.
Roanoke Farmers Market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke. Locally grown produce, and flowers, plants, baked goods and handmade items. Presented 5-8 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 10. Visit discoverroanoke.org for vendor information.
Historic West Main Street Farmers Market: 1936 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. 3-7:30 p.m. A popular outdoor market featuring fresh produce, food trucks and artisan creations. Open every Friday into October.
Friday Nites Live summer concert series: Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, in the fountain area outside of Von Maur. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tonight’s concert features the Bulldogs. Concerts featuring popular local bands continue each Friday night through Sept. 3.
10. July
South Side Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market: McCullough Park, Broadway and Parkview Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
YLNI Farmers Market: Historic Barr Street Market, at Barr and Berry streets, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Young Leaders of Northeast Market continues its 17th season each Saturday morning.
Book club, online or in person: Attend in person at Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 S.R. 37, Harlan, or participate online. Book talks are offered from 10 a.m.-noon the first Saturday of each month, To obtain a link, email pastor the Rev. Catherine Koziatek at revcat@comcast.net. The July 3 topic will be “The Lost and Found Bookshop,” by Susan Wiggs.
11. July
Liberty Cruisers cruise-in: Liberty Diner, 929 Gohen Road at Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne. 5-7:30 p.m. See hot rods and modified vehicles. Libertycruisers.com.
14. July
Joe Justice in concert: Indian Trails Park, shares entrance road with Jorgensen Family YMCA, 10313 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Aboite Township Fire Department sells hot dogs, soft drinks and chips. Concerts on the Green are sponsored by the Aboite Township Trustee’s Office.
Midweek market: McCullough Park, 1795 Broadway at Parkview Avenue, Fort Wayne. 3-7 p.m. Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market promises 25-30 vendors and food trucks, each with a different type of food. Prospective vendors may inquire at ftwaynesfarmersmarket.com.
Salomon Farmers Market: Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. 4-7 p.m. For details, visit fortwayneparks.org.
16. July
Roanoke Farmers Market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke. Locally grown produce, and flowers, plants, baked goods and handmade items. Presented 5-8 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 10. Visit discoverroanoke.org for vendor information.
Fish fry: American Legion Post 409, 14133 Leo Road, Leo-Cedarville. 5-8 p.m. Open to the public. $10 for all you can eat. Sponsored by Sons of the American Legion.
Historic West Main Street Farmers Market: 1936 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. 3-7:30 p.m. A popular outdoor market featuring fresh produce, food trucks and artisan creations. Open every Friday into October.
Friday Nites Live summer concert series: Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, in the fountain area outside of Von Maur. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tonight’s concert features the Hot Rod Kings. Concerts featuring popular local bands continue each Friday night through Sept. 3.
17. July
Revolutionary War on the Frontier: The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave., Fort Wayne. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Take a trip back to 1775 and Post Miami, under British control since 1760. Witness what it was like to live in a British trading post. Demonstrations will include military and merchant life, period cooking, period artisans, and weapons. Get details at oldfortwayne.org. The re-enactment continues Sunday, July 18.
South Side Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market: McCullough Park, Broadway and Parkview Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
YLNI Farmers Market: Historic Barr Street Market, at Barr and Berry streets, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Young Leaders of Northeast Market continues its 17th season each Saturday morning.
Allen County Marketplace: Huntertown Family Park, 2114 Woods Road, Huntertown. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors and food trucks may call 269-873-3481, email at Allencomarketplace@gmail.com, or visit Allen County Marketplace on Facebook. Marketplace is the third Saturday of each month through October.
18. July
Miss Allen County Queen Scholarship Pageant: Exhibit Building of the 4-H Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne. The Allen County Fair runs July 27-Aug. 1.
Free concert: Promenade Park, Fort Wayne. 1 p.m. The American Legion Band of Fort Wayne performs as part of Riverfront Fort Wayne’s Sunday Heritage Concert Series.
Revolutionary War on the Frontier: The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave., Fort Wayne. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Take a trip back to 1775 and Post Miami, under British control since 1760. Witness what it was like to live in a British trading post. Demonstrations will include military and merchant life, period cooking, period artisans, and weapons. Get details at oldfortwayne.org.
21. July
Damon Mitchell in concert: Indian Trails Park, shares entrance road with Jorgensen Family YMCA, 10313 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Aboite Township Fire Department sells hot dogs, soft drinks and chips. Concerts on the Green are sponsored by the Aboite Township Trustee’s Office.
Midweek market: McCullough Park, 1795 Broadway at Parkview Avenue, Fort Wayne. 3-7 p.m. Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market promises 25-30 vendors and food trucks, each with a different type of food. Prospective vendors may inquire at ftwaynesfarmersmarket.com.
Salomon Farmers Market: Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. 4-7 p.m. For details, visit fortwayneparks.org.
23. July
Roanoke Farmers Market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke. Locally grown produce, and flowers, plants, baked goods and handmade items. Presented 5-8 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 10. Visit discoverroanoke.org for vendor information.
Historic West Main Street Farmers Market: 1936 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. 3-7:30 p.m. A popular outdoor market featuring fresh produce, food trucks and artisan creations. Open every Friday into October..
Friday Nites Live summer concert series: Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, in the fountain area outside of Von Maur. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tonight’s concert features the New Millennium Jazz Orchestra. Concerts featuring popular local bands continue each Friday night through Sept. 3.
24. July
South Side Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market: McCullough Park, Broadway and Parkview Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
YLNI Farmers Market: Historic Barr Street Market, at Barr and Berry streets, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Young Leaders of Northeast Market continues its 17th season each Saturday morning.
25. July
Free concert: Promenade Park, Fort Wayne. 4 p.m. The Heartland Sings choir performs as part of Riverfront Fort Wayne’s Sunday Heritage Concert Series.
28. July
Biff and the Cruisers in concert: Indian Trails Park, shares entrance road with Jorgensen Family YMCA, 10313 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne. 7-9 p.m. Free. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Aboite Township Fire Department sells hot dogs, soft drinks and chips. Concerts on the Green are sponsored by the Aboite Township Trustee’s Office.
Midweek market: McCullough Park, 1795 Broadway at Parkview Avenue, Fort Wayne. 3-7 p.m. Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market promises 25-30 vendors and food trucks, each with a different type of food. Prospective vendors may inquire at ftwaynesfarmersmarket.com.
Salomon Farmers Market: Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. 4-7 p.m. For details, visit fortwayneparks.org.
30. July
Roanoke Farmers Market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke. Locally grown produce, and flowers, plants, baked goods and handmade items. Presented 5-8 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 10. Visit discoverroanoke.org for vendor information.
Historic West Main Street Farmers Market: 1936 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. 3-7:30 p.m. A popular outdoor market featuring fresh produce, food trucks and artisan creations. Open every Friday into October.
Friday Nites Live summer concert series: Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, in the fountain area outside of Von Maur. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tonight’s concert features Steel Candy. Concerts featuring popular local bands continue each Friday night through Sept. 3.
