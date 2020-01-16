Former baseball star Darryl Strawberry will headline an expanded annual fundraiser for Cross Connections Biblical Counseling.
Strawberry will speak April 28 at “It’s a Spring Thing” at Parkview Mirro Center. Tickets are $100.
Born in 1962 in Los Angeles, Strawberry rose through the New York Mets organization to become the National League rookie of the year in 1983. He went on to play 17 seasons with the Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees.
In announcing Strawberry’s Fort Wayne visit, Cross Connections said Strawberry “will be sharing his personal testimony with all in attendance as he shares about God’s healing grace in the midst of addiction.”
Visit darrylstrawberrywebsite.com for more information on Strawberry’s baseball career and his work as a motivational speaker.
Jim Dohrmann, development director for Cross Connections, said the counseling service decided to take the fundraiser to another level this year.
“This is the biggest fundraiser that we do,” Dohrmann said. “We went to a bigger venue, a little bit of a bigger draw.”
He said Cross Connections is working to expand its reach in the Fort Wayne area and northeast Indiana. “We have clients from the surrounding area, Auburn, Angola, Avilla, Kendallville and Ohio,” he said. “We’ve even had a couple come to us from the Muncie area.”
He said the Lutheran-based agency also receives referrals from other denominations and nondenominational sources. “We have referrals from about 114 different churches in the area. We probably will serve 3,500 to 4,000 clients this year,” he said.
“We’re a biblical counseling ministry so people are referred to us by their pastor,” Dohrmann said. “A lot of times the advice they’re given in the secular setting doesn’t help out enough and they want to get the biblical side of things as they’re facing trials in life.”
About 10 part-time counselors serve through the Fort Wayne office at 4618 E. State Blvd., near Vance Avenue.
Get tickets for “It’s a Spring Thing” at crossconnectionscounseling.com. The evening of dining and fellowship will be from 5:30-9 p.m. April 28 at the Parkview Mirro Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, near the Parkview Regional Medical Center in northeast Fort Wayne.
