July 19

Leo-Cedarville

16:34 Audible alarm, 8600 block of Multirose Lane

16:51 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1

Woodburn

16:32 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street

17:16 911 hang up, 4300 block of Carl Street

July 20

Leo-Cedarville

No reports

Woodburn

2 extra patrols

04:24 Assist EMS, 22100 block of Maple Court

09:02 Property damage accident, 22100 block of Main Street

July 21

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

Woodburn

No reports

July 22

Leo-Cedarville

07:03 Domestic disturbance, 10200 block of Mildred Avenue

07:04 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1

18:53 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads

Woodburn

11:11 Traffic stop, Main and Core streets

16:42 Suicide threat, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

16:52 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street

July 23

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

03:18 Meet, 13100 block of Ewing Street

04:51 Audible alarm, 12600 block of SR 1

19:39 Cat investigation, 14300 block of SR 1

19:50 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

20:06 Meet, Pearl and Elsworth streets

Woodburn

00:29 Traffic stop, Tile Mill and Fahlsing roads

12:33 Protection order service, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

July 24

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

July 25

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

01:37 Suspicious vehicle, Hosler and Halter roads

