July 19
Leo-Cedarville
16:34 Audible alarm, 8600 block of Multirose Lane
16:51 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1
Woodburn
16:32 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street
17:16 911 hang up, 4300 block of Carl Street
July 20
Leo-Cedarville
No reports
Woodburn
2 extra patrols
04:24 Assist EMS, 22100 block of Maple Court
09:02 Property damage accident, 22100 block of Main Street
July 21
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
Woodburn
No reports
July 22
Leo-Cedarville
07:03 Domestic disturbance, 10200 block of Mildred Avenue
07:04 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1
18:53 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads
Woodburn
11:11 Traffic stop, Main and Core streets
16:42 Suicide threat, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
16:52 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street
July 23
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
03:18 Meet, 13100 block of Ewing Street
04:51 Audible alarm, 12600 block of SR 1
19:39 Cat investigation, 14300 block of SR 1
19:50 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
20:06 Meet, Pearl and Elsworth streets
Woodburn
00:29 Traffic stop, Tile Mill and Fahlsing roads
12:33 Protection order service, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
July 24
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
July 25
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
01:37 Suspicious vehicle, Hosler and Halter roads
