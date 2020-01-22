The former Kmart parking lot at 7530 S. Anthony Blvd. in Fort Wayne could be turned into a 57,000-square-foot drive-up self-storage facility.
The primary development plan for the project was presented at the Jan. 13 Fort Wayne Plan Commission meeting. The 371 units would be contained within eight new buildings.
The new storage will be located in the parking lot in front of the climate-controlled storage in the Extra Space Storage facility, which is the former Kmart store. It would be adjacent to a Planet Fitness and a dentist’s office.
Black 6-foot ornamental fencing will be installed between openings in the buildings for security.
Cherise Dixie, chair of the Southeast Area Partnership, spoke against the project, saying it is not appealing to what is already there. She also objected to more fencing.
Located at the corner of South Anthony Boulevard and U.S. 27, the area used to be a retail hub, with Kmart, a Target store across Anthony Boulevard, and Southtown Mall to the south across U.S. 27. All of that is gone now. However, Menards, Walmart and a small strip shopping center now occupy the old mall site.
However, the old Target store is now a heavily fortified Lifeline data storage facility, and the old Kmart is a storage facility for people’s tangible stuff. And if this plan is approved, the former Kmart parking lot will provide storage for more people’s belongings.
The plan commission will vote on the primary development plan at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in Room 30 of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St. Then their recommendation goes to Fort Wayne City Council, which will vote on it at a future meeting.
