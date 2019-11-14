If dads and daughters can have a dance night, moms and sons can wage a Nerf war.
So says Angela Daniel, who is coordinating the second such event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23, at New Haven-Adams Township Park and Recreation.
Daniel said she created the first Mother-Son Nerf War last year. “It came in response to mothers wanting something to do with their sons because we have a daddy-daughter dance,” Daniel said. “So moms were like ‘What do we do with our kids? We have boys.’ And we had a really good turnout.”
There are no residency requirements. The cost is $8 for each person. Sign up online at newhavenparksandrec.com or visit the office at 7500 US 930 E, New Haven. The registration deadline is Nov. 15.
The event is for sons at least 6 years of age. “I guess if a 20-year-old son wants to bring his mother then I’m not going to deny that,” Daniel said.
She said Nerf darts will be flying everywhere. “There’s always a possibility of one coming at you without your knowing,” she said. “It’s pure craziness but a lot of fun.”
She said the Nerf warriors will be assigned to a target shooting practice grounds to keep them busy until they are admitted to the battle zone. Groups will be rotated into and through the battle zone, with that timing to depend on how many groups sign up.
Daniel plans a theme for the event. “Last year it was dinosaurs,” she said. “This year we’re going to do an abandoned warehouse theme and we will have zombies. They’re not meant to be gory, but they’re meant to be shot at.”
“We have some actors from our Drama Depot summer camp who will be the zombies,” she said. “We will integrate all the programs together and use what we have available.”
“Last year we sold out and we probably will come close this year,” she said.
“We had good feedback,” Daniel said. “In fact they were like ‘We want to do this multiple times a year and maybe even expand on it.’ I’m not going to rule it out but it’s a lot of work to put one on.”
Parks & Recreation Event Coordinator Sue Grossnickle said Daniel will create the decorations. She said the youth activities director has a flair for art, as evidenced by a half-dozen of Daniel’s paintings hanging in Grossnickle’s office.
Daniel already has begun planning the third annual daddy-daughter dance. “We’ve had a really good response ever year,” Daniel said. “The girls have fun and the moms get the night off. We have a pretty good turnout.”
A DJ will bring music. Daniel will choose a theme, and create the decorations. Watch for details and registration at newhavenparksandrec.com.
