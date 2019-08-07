The 11th annual St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Miracle Miles run/walk raised more than $4,000 for the St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen.
Contributions helped the southwest Fort Wayne parish contribute once again to the downtown ministry that serves more than 300,000 meals each year.
“The parish very much embraces it,” said Mike Rost, the current Miracle Miles organizer. “I get overwhelming support from the three priests and all the parishioners. We raised $4,000 not just because of the registration fees but because we have a fair amount of donors, including some who contributed $300 or more. So parishioners are very much involved with this race.”
Rost said church member Kristin Spoltman founded the race with its designated charity. “I thought it was a wonderful idea,” Rost said. “I am a parishioner and I’ve been running for 52 years.”
Pastor the Rev. Dave Voors offered prayer before the race began at nearby Summit Middle School property. “... for the good of the poor and the needy we ask you to bless all who made this race this day possible,” he said, before leading the assembled runners in The Lord’s Prayer.
Rost invited runners with ambitions of ribbons to start at the head of the race. Many who were walking or running for other reasons jogged, walked or pushed strollers several steps behind the leaders.
The second annual Miracle Miles Kids Fun Run was held entirely on parish property. New this year, the Diaper Derby was held in the church gathering area.
St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen, started in 1975, operates from St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, 1101 St. Lafayette St. Soup and bread are provided during set hours seven days a week. The ministry’s annual cost is $270,000, which is funded solely from monetary gifts. Donations of time and food are also welcome. The annual fundraiser is planned Oct. 26. Visit stmarysfw.org for details.
