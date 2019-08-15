August 2

Leo-Cedarville

6 extra patrols

17:35 Suicide threat, 10000 block of Black Street

21:53 Assist, 14800 block of Michael Drive

23:31 Suicide threat, 14700 block of Schwartz Road

Woodburn

04:12 Suicide threat, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

04:15 Extra patrol, 22000 bock of Main Street

13:29 Theft, 4300 block of Hetrick Road

August 3

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

19:36 Reckless driving, SR 1 and Amstutz Road

23:00 domestic, 14300 block of SR 1

Woodburn

3 extra patrols

14:40 Death investigation, 22500 block of Rupp Street

August 4

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

08:53 Threats, 14300 block of SR 1

Woodburn

13:41 Unwanted party, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

13:59 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street

August 5

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

18:57 911 hang up, 12600 block of SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

August 6

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

15:49 Remove items, 14500 block of SR 1

20:15 Dog investigation, 10200 block of Donald Avenue

Woodburn

No reports

August 7

Leo-Cedarville

5 extra patrols

04:35 Property damage accident, 13300 block of Cherry Street

05:04 Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of Cherry Street

17:56 Traffic hazard, Amstutz Road and Pioneer Trail

23:15 Parked vehicle, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

No reports

August 8

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

00:00 Occupied parked vehicle, suspicious, Schwartz and Grabill roads

06:02 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Amstutz Road

09:51 Vehicle check, 13600 block of SR 1

11:35 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads

15:29 Occupied parked vehicle, suspicious, 10300 block of Schlatter Road

21:02 Juvenile investigation, Cherry Street and Gerig Road

23:43 Hit-skip crash, 13300 block of Cherry Street

Woodburn

No reports

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.