August 2
Leo-Cedarville
6 extra patrols
17:35 Suicide threat, 10000 block of Black Street
21:53 Assist, 14800 block of Michael Drive
23:31 Suicide threat, 14700 block of Schwartz Road
Woodburn
04:12 Suicide threat, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
04:15 Extra patrol, 22000 bock of Main Street
13:29 Theft, 4300 block of Hetrick Road
August 3
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
19:36 Reckless driving, SR 1 and Amstutz Road
23:00 domestic, 14300 block of SR 1
Woodburn
3 extra patrols
14:40 Death investigation, 22500 block of Rupp Street
August 4
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
08:53 Threats, 14300 block of SR 1
Woodburn
13:41 Unwanted party, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
13:59 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street
August 5
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
18:57 911 hang up, 12600 block of SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
August 6
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
15:49 Remove items, 14500 block of SR 1
20:15 Dog investigation, 10200 block of Donald Avenue
Woodburn
No reports
August 7
Leo-Cedarville
5 extra patrols
04:35 Property damage accident, 13300 block of Cherry Street
05:04 Stolen vehicle, 13300 block of Cherry Street
17:56 Traffic hazard, Amstutz Road and Pioneer Trail
23:15 Parked vehicle, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
No reports
August 8
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
00:00 Occupied parked vehicle, suspicious, Schwartz and Grabill roads
06:02 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Amstutz Road
09:51 Vehicle check, 13600 block of SR 1
11:35 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads
15:29 Occupied parked vehicle, suspicious, 10300 block of Schlatter Road
21:02 Juvenile investigation, Cherry Street and Gerig Road
23:43 Hit-skip crash, 13300 block of Cherry Street
Woodburn
No reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.