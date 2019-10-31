Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control of Fort Wayne has been awarded a Bright Idea Award for profiling its cold cases with media partner TV station, WANE, NewsChannel 15.
Over the summer FWACC teamed up with WANE to get the public’s help on solving open investigations. Eight cold cases were profiled in the segments, and several tips from the public poured into the shelter. The cases ranged from extremely emaciated animals to dead animals.
The initiative has raised awareness about the work the agency does to end animal cruelty and neglect in the community and educate the public on the known link between animal abuse and other types of abuse, according to an announcement. It’s also sparked statewide attention from animal-welfare advocates working to strengthen animal laws in Indiana.
“We are fortunate to be in a community that is filled with passionate animal lovers and by taking these unsolved cases to the public with the help of our partners at WANE-TV we’ve been able to give a voice to the voiceless,” Community Relations and Education Specialist Holly Pasquinelli said in the announcement.
Director Amy-Jo Sites and Pasquinelli received the award on behalf of the shelter at the Great Lakes Animal Welfare Conference held in Detroit. The award is presented by Michigan Humane Society, which selects five animal shelters to receive Bright Ideas Awards. These shelters started a creative campaign, thought up a cutting-edge project, or made exciting improvements to their facilities and shared their ideas with other shelters at the Great Lakes Animal Welfare Conference.
This is the second time Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control has been recognized with a Bright Idea Award. It received the honor in 2015 for the Community Cat Program. Outdoor free-roaming cats that has been evaluated and sterilized by a licensed veterinarian, have had one ear tipped, been vaccinated for rabies, microchipped and documented with the department are released back into the area where they were captured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.