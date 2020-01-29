Homestead High School show choirs performed Saturday at the 11th annual Summit Show Choir Invitational at Bishop Dwenger High School.
The Class Royale mixed show choir and the Elite women’s choir were backed by the Anonymous Blue instrumental group.
Homestead choirs also will perform Saturday at Northrop High School, Feb. 8 at Edgewood High School, Feb. 22 at Huntington North and Feb. 29 at Churubusco.
Homestead will host the Homestead Classic Showcase on Feb. 14 and 15.
