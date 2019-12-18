The Homestead High School auditorium and stage filled to capacity Dec. 4 for a winter concert.
Both orchestra director Bryen Warfield and choirs director Curtis Shaw said the concert is believed to be the first such combined concert. Shaw said he hopes the joint production will become a Homestead tradition.
“Thank you all for taking time out from your busy lives especially during the holiday season for a great evening of entertainment,” Shaw said. “I know we have standing room only, which is very cool, the first time ever, so give yourselves a hand for that.”
He said the concert would last about one hour. “Even if you’re standing it’s not too long. And you’ll be thoroughly entertained,” he said.
The concert choir brought “Hanukkah, Season of Joy” and “Carol of the Bells.”
The Elite women’s show choir presented “Grown-Up Christmas List” featuring soloist Lindsay DiGuilio, and “Marshmallow World.”
The Class Royale combined show choir offered “Still, Still, Still” and “Silent Night,” featuring soloist Kathleen Simunek.
The orchestra presented music from Beethovan’s Symphony No. 7 and “Bacchnale” from “Sampson and Delilah.”
Members of the staff and others accepted the invitation to join the school musicians onstage to close with the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah.
The orchestra has been selected to perform during the Indiana Music Education Association Professional Development Workshop in Fort Wayne. The concert will be at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in Grand Wayne Convention Center Convention Hall C.
Homestead show choirs will begin their competition season Jan. 25 at the Bishop Dwenger Show Choir Invitational.
PHOTOS BY GARTH SNOW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.