The Elite women’s show choir from Homestead High School did its part Saturday, when Bishop Dwenger High School hosted its 11th annual Summit Show Choir Invitational.
With 15 schools and 22 individual choirs competing in multiple categories, the event hosted over 1,000 participants. The house was rocking from 8 a.m. until after midnight
Every Saturday from January through March, students climb aboard buses in the early hours — sometimes before dawn — and travel throughout Indiana and sometimes neighboring states to compete.
Parent volunteers help bring it all together. Fundraising, costume designs and sewing, set designs, lighting and sound are just a few of the responsibilities that must be handled.
Local show choirs competing Saturday also included St. Elizabeth Middle School Joyful Noise and Bishop Luers Minstrels.
