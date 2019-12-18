“The idea is to give our members as much exposure as possible,” explained Sandra McGill, oil artist and chair of the Holiday Popup Art Gallery, which is being presented by the Fort Wayne Artists Guild.
Featuring the works of 35 local artists and more than 150 different items, the gallery has works of art from many different fields: oil, acrylic, ceramics, mixed media, prints and cards, to list some. At the time she was interviewed, McGill noted that 30 paintings had been sold, so far. The shop opened briefly during the Night of Lights, Nov. 27, then officially opened to the public on Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.
Setup of the gallery took about two days. But the arrangement of the artwork can vary. “What’s here changes throughout the week,” McGill said. She estimated that there are 2-3 volunteers from the Artists Guild on hand at any time the shop is open, to help customers.
The Fort Wayne Artists Guild has fifteen locations where they are able to display and sell their members’ artworks throughout the year. While pieces that are for sale and display are only admitted from members of the guild, McGill explained that “the guild accepts members no matter where they are in their journey.” From beginners that can use support for their early efforts to those who are well-experienced in the field, McGill said that “Our passion is to uplift art.”
Artworks that are sold are not giftwrapped, but they are wrapped to protect them on their journey to their new home. As McGill explained, some customers have said, “That’s how it will look under the tree!”
Prices range from fairly inexpensive greeting cards that can cost around $2 to paintings and ceramics that are more. McGill estimated that paintings range in price from $50-$800, although there are some paintings that cost less.
The popup shop is open from Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at City Exchange Shops, 127 W. Wayne St. #100, Fort Wayne.
And on Saturdays, special demonstrations are given. On Saturday, Dec. 21, watercolor artist John Kelty will give a watercolor demonstration from about noon-4 p.m.
“John will do several (artworks) in that period,” McGill said, noting that “Watercolor dries very quickly.” Kelty may draw inspiration for his paintings from a photo he brings to the popup shop, or he could paint the gallery itself. “He’ll talk as he paints,” McGill said.
