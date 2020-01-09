Forty-eight restaurants will offer specially priced three-course meals as part of Savor Fort Wayne, Jan. 15-26.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse will have a three-course prix fixe for $39.95-$49.95 per person. Choose a 6-ounce filet, stuffed chicken breast or sizzling blue crab cakes as part of the $39.95 fare or an 8-ounce filet with shrimp, 12-ounce New York strip or sesame crusted ahi tuna for $10 more.

Oyster Bar has for $32.50 per person entrees of Triggerfish Vera Cruz (blackened and served on a Southwest rice and a moat of gouda pepper finished with Mexican sweet corn, New York strip (8-ounce with mushroom Marsala Bordelaise and mashed potatoes); vegetarian linguini prima vera (linguini in an olio with broccoli, asparagus, mushroom and peas and choice of chicken or shrimp for $3) or stuffed chicken breast (with sundried tomatoes and cream cheese with a Bearnaise sauce).

Teds Beerhall offers even more moderately priced fair, including an offer of $18 per person that includes entrees of the 1-Up Burger (featuring Windrose Farm mushrooms), bacon blue burger, a 1-topping pizza (12”) or Caesar salad with chicken.

The Casa restaurants will have deals of $35 for two people, including a deal that includes one appetizer of toasted ravioli, garlic knots, bruschetta or two Casa side salads with two entrées of lasagna, spaghetti con polpette, pasta con verdura or The Cauliflower Pizza, followed by one dessert of tiramisu, two mini cannoli or gluten-free chocolate cheesecake.

Many of these deals are on Visit Fort Wayne’s website, visitfortwayne.com/savor.

Here’s the complete list of participating restaurants:

2Toms Brewing Company

Bill’s Smokehouse

Bird and Cleaver

Black Canyon

Bourbon Street Hideaway

Casa Grille

Casa Grille Italiano

Casa Ristorante Italiano

Casa! Ristorante

Catablu

Chapman’s Brewing SW

Chop’s Wine Bar

Club Room at the Clyde

Club Soda

Conner’s Kitchen + Bar

Copper Spoon

Don Hall’s Factory

Don Hall’s Gas House

Don Hall’s Guesthouse Grille

Don Hall’s Takaoka

Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry

Don Hall’s Triangle Park

Eddie Merlot’s

el Azteca

HT2 Featuring Roko’s Kitchen

Junk Ditch Brewing Company

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant

Mad Anthony

Mastodon Grill

Mitchell’s Sports & Neighborhood Grill

Nawa

Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine

Oyster Bar

Pub @1802

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Shigs In Pit — Fairfield location

Shigs In Pit — Maplecrest location

SolBird Kitchen & Tap

Summit City Brewerks

Teds Beerhall

The Venice

Three Rivers Co-Op Deli

Three Rivers Distilling Co.

Tolon

Trolley Steaks and Seafood

Trubble Brewing

Trubble Riverside Cafe & Tap

Umi Fort Wayne

