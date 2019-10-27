NOBLESVILLE — Homestead’s run in the state volleyball tournament came to an end Saturday, as the Spartans fell to eventual regional champion Hamilton Southeastern in the regional semifinal.
The Spartans lost 3-0 — 25-7, 25-8, 25-15 in the Noblesville Regional.
Kaitlyn Peters had one ace, Emily Wilcox added four kills, Peters had 14 digs and Hannah Gaither tallied 34 assists.
Wilcox and Lexi Durnell each had one block.
Homestead advanced to the regional after winning the Huntington North Sectional the week prior.
The Spartans end their season with a 19-15 record. Hamilton Southeastern went on to beat McCutcheon 3-1, and will face Crown Point in the Semi-State match Nov. 2. Carroll fell to McCutcheon in the other regional semifinal at Noblesville.
