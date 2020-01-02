Music educators and top student musicians from across Indiana will gather in Fort Wayne Jan. 16-18. Many performances will be open to the public.
The Indiana Music Education Association Professional Development Conference will center at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, with performances also planned at the Embassy Theatre and three other downtown venues.
The Homestead High School Symphony Orchestra performs at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Grand Wayne Convention Hall C. Bryen Warfield conducts.
The Concordia Lutheran High School A Cappella Choir will perform at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at First Presbyterian Church. Tavis Schlicker conducts.
Six Homestead students are among the All State Handbell Choir, which will perform at 11 a.m. Friday at the Hilton Gallery. Representing Homestead are Chloe Morton, Kayli Maucione, Josie Santiago, Nola Win, Avonlea Rodocker and Madeline Pawlak.
In all, 11 honor groups are composed of students statewide, with the Fort Wayne area represented in many of those groups.
The Honor Concert Band performs at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Embassy, and the concert is free to the public. Cory Kelley of Norwell High School and Jim Jones of Bedford North Lawrence serve as co-chairs. Norwell is represented by: Rylee Klever, Clarinet 3; CJ Dawalt, bass clarinet; and McKayla Wallace, Second Clarinet. From Angola High School, Elizabeth Brumbaugh will play tenor sax and Zane Davidson and Grace Kulow will play percussion.
Kelley said Emily Threinen, director of bands and associate professor of music from the University of Minnesota, will conduct. “She is fantastic,” Kelley said. Threinen this year led a national educators’ group’s premiere all-national concert band. The Indiana honor band will premiere a piece by Julie Giroux.
Students must submit audition material to apply to the honor groups.
The Homestead orchestra, Concordia choir and other featured groups applied for those invitations.
Follow conference.imeamusic.org for the full performance schedule and available rosters.
Schlicker, the choral director at Concordia Lutheran High School, said the IMEA concert is presented in conjunction with the Indiana Choral Directors Association.
He said the CLHS a cappella choir is an evenly balanced ensemble of 37 men and 37 women. “It’s our premier touring ensemble and it is auditioned upperclassmen,” he said.
“We’re fortunate and blessed to have a system in which kids come in and get some training and then they audition,” he said. “The goal is that they are all proficient musicians able to sight read music and rhythms and also able to sing in tune. If you have those three things then good things can happen.”
“You go through a nomination and selection process that includes submitting recordings of what you’ve done in the past, so the committee can determine this is the level that they need to be at,” Schlicker said. “It’s a special honor for the school, the program and the kids to be able to perform for all these music educators from the state of Indiana and to be mutually inspired.”
He said some pressure attaches to the opportunity, but the pressure is beneficial. “It’s sort of a weird time of year,” he said. “We’re two weeks into our winter semester and we’ve got to quickly make sure we’ve got things that are really excellent to put our best foot forward for people.
“They want it to be awesome and we want it to be awesome.”
Schlicker said the program will be about 45 minutes, probably 12 songs.
“I think schools that have participated and have been invited in the past have been broad in their repertoire, some things that are older and some things that are new, some standards and some things that are completely fresh,” he said. “However, because we’re a private Christian school we tend to sing a lot of sacred music so we will balance our program much more toward our identity as a school, so it will be mostly sacred in nature.
“We feel strongly that this is who we are and what we do so well, and let’s just be us.”
He hopes for a good turnout for the Concordia concert at First Presbyterian Church. “It would be awesome because it’s free and open to the public,” he said. “It is totally available for members of our community to come and hear and we would love to fill the place.”
Warfield, of Homestead, said the orchestra’s invitation to play at the IMEA conference is quite an honor. “Moving forward that allows us to be selected for more, bigger events nationally,” he said. “It’s definitely a big, huge honor to be able to do this.”
“This is my third year here,” the associate music director said. “I think the kids have grown a lot, especially the juniors and seniors, and the incoming freshmen are definitely playing at a high level too.
“My concertmaster, Miranda Bartz, has been rock solid for me since I got here. She’s been a huge help. She’s a phenomenal musician. She’s a great leader. Everybody in that room respects her a great deal.”
Schlicker, of Concordia, said Fort Wayne has been a good location for the IMEA conference. He said Fort Wayne is more affordable than Indianapolis, adding, “We have so many great facilities downtown that are easily accessible and interconnect,” he said.
“There’s just been a lot of great support in our community and I think people from around the state enjoy coming here, and it’s fiscally responsible for our organization,” he said.
He said Concordia also has a number of students in the 250-voice all-state choir, which presents the final concert of the conference at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Embassy Theatre. “That’s an extra special honor, too,” he said.
