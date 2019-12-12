12. Dec.
Christmas tree lighting: Cooper Community Center, 2300 S. Clinton St. at Creighton, Fort Wayne. 6-7:30 p.m.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights: Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne. Through Dec. 31. Sunday-Thursday, 6-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. $10 for personal vehicle, more for larger vehicles. Details at bluejacketinc.org.
Red Cross blood donation opportunity: Washington Center Elementary School, 1936 W. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne. 1:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
13. Dec.
Picture time with Santa: Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St., Fort Wayne. 3-6 p.m. Bring friends, family or pets for a meet-and-greet photo session with Santa. Bring a pet-friendly donation to support Allen County SPCA. To reserve time with Santa call 427-6124.
“Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.”: Leo Jr./Sr. High School, 14600 Amstutz Road, Leo-Cedarville. 7 p.m. Adults $8, students $5. Performed by Leo Junior High in the school auditorium. Advance sale tickets are $5.
Square dance: Hoagland Hayloft, 15112 Brunson Road, Hoagland. Doors open 7:30 p.m., dancing 8-11:30 p.m. Admission $10. Proceeds benefit St. Peter-Immanuel Lutheran School.
14. Dec.
“Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.”: Leo Jr./Sr. High School, 14600 Amstutz Road, Leo-Cedarville. 7 p.m. Adults $8, students $5. Performed by Leo Junior High in the school auditorium. Advance sale tickets are $5.
Baker’s Dozen cookie walk and crafters: Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 8010 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Proceeds support Lutheran Outdoor Ministries reading camp program.
Christmas cookie walk: Agape Church of the Brethren, 11610 Lima Road, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-noon. Cookies are $7 a pound. Proceeds benefit Women’s Fellowship projects and Outreach Ministries. Also, holiday and gift items will be available.
Emmaus cookie fair: Emmaus Lutheran Church, School & Preschool, 8626 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-noon. A variety of homemade Christmas cookies and other favorites (including gluten free) will be sold for $7 per pound. Free and inexpensive decorative tins will be available to make “gift wrapping” easy.
Holiday cookie class: Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. 10 a.m.-noon. Fee $45. Class is open to all ages; children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Instructor Chad Seewald is the head cake guy at Sweets So Geek. Registration deadline Dec. 7. Visit fortwayneparks.org to sign up, or call (260) 427-6000.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking.
Historic Southside Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music midmorning.
Sports card show: Ramada Hotel, 305 E. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free. Dealers from three states will buy and sell sport and non-sport cards and collectibles.
Picture time with Santa: Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St., Fort Wayne. 3-6 p.m. Bring friends, family or pets for a meet-and-greet photo session with Santa. Bring a pet-friendly donation to support Allen County SPCA. To reserve time with Santa call 427-6124.
Santa and the Reindeer: Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. Noon -4 p.m. Santa and two of his reindeer will greet the children while parents take photos. Regular admission fees apply.
15. Dec.
“Lessons & Carols”: Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne. 5 p.m. A Christian worship service through Scripture and music. The Canterbury High School Chamber Singers will join the Trinity Episcopal Church Choir for this special service.
Weihnachtskonzert (annual German Christmas concert): St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 518 E. DeWald St., Fort Wayne. 4 p.m. Free and open to the public. The Fort Wayne Mennerchor/Damenchor will present its annual Christmas concert, featuring traditional German Christmas music sung by the men’s and women’s choirs.
Bible study: Arcola Thrift Store and More, 11400 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne, invites you to an Advent Bible study on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 5 p.m. around the table at the back of the store. This is a study of God’s Word to help all prepare for the best Christmas season ever.
Singles dance: American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road, Fort Wayne. 6-9:30 p.m. Potlock. Turkey sandwiches will be provided. Christmas theme. Casual dress, but some people will dress up. For more information call Doug at 704-3669.
Red Cross blood donation opportunity: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11337 Old US 27 South, Fort Wayne. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
16. Dec.
Holiday in Brass concert: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road, Fort Wayne. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. The Old Crown Brass Band presents a benefit concert for Community Harvest.
eSpecially Needed: This family Support group for families of children with special needs meets the third Saturday of each month at 3 p.m. at the Columbia City United Methodist Church, Room 200, 605 N. Forest Parkway, Columbia City. Childcare is available. For more information, contact Jan Boggs at 249-8429.
18. Dec.
Christmas program: St. Louis Academy, 15529 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven, in the Parish Hall. 6 p.m. Children will be dressed in their holiday best to present the show. Refreshments after the program in the school cafeteria.
Red Cross blood donation opportunity: Sirva-AEP Building, Floor 11, 101 E. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
19. Dec.
Christmas program by preschool children: Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 8010 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. 10 a.m. With special appearance by Santa.
20. Dec.
Family movie night: Leo United Methodist Church, 13527 Leo Road, Leo-Cedarville. Free to all. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m. A nominal fee for popcorn. Bring a blanket or comfy portable chair and get comfortable to watch the movie in the gym. Tonight’s feature is “New Grinch Movie.”
“The Spirit of Christmas”: Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. Heartland Sings presents the music of the season “under the Beaux Arts style rotunda of the historic Allen County Courthouse.” Maestro Robert Nance directs. Tickets in advance are $30 for adults, $10 for students. Get tickets at heartlandsings.org or call (260) 436-8080. Tickets day of show are $35 for adults, $15 for students.
21. Dec.
“The Spirit of Christmas”: Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Heartland Sings presents the music of the season “under the Beaux Arts style rotunda of the historic Allen County Courthouse.” Maestro Robert Nance directs. Tickets in advance are $30 for adults, $10 for students. Get tickets at heartlandsings.org or call (260) 436-8080. Tickets day of show are $35 for adults, $15 for students.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
Historic Southside Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music midmorning. The market closes for the season after today, will reopen at Easter.
22. Dec.
Holiday in Brass concert: Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. The Old Crown Brass Band performs.
“The Spirit of Christmas”: Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. Heartland Sings presents the music of the season “under the Beaux Arts style rotunda of the historic Allen County Courthouse.” Maestro Robert Nance directs. Tickets in advance are $30 for adults, $10 for students. Get tickets at heartlandsings.org or call (260) 436-8080. Tickets day of show are $35 for adults, $15 for students.
An Irish Christmas: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. Tickets $45 and up. Keith and Kristyn Getty are known for their Christian songs and English and Celtic music. Get tickets and details at gettymusic.com.
Bible study: Arcola Thrift Store and More, 11400 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne, invites you to an Advent Bible study on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 5 p.m. around the table at the back of the store. This is a study of God’s Word to help all prepare for the best Christmas season ever.
Red Cross blood donation opportunity: American Legion Post 409, 14133 SR 1, Leo-Cedarville. 1-5 p.m.
25. Dec.
26. Dec.
Red Cross blood donation opportunity: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne. 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
28. Dec.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
29. Dec.
Red Cross blood donation opportunity: Brookside Community Church, 6102 Evard Road, Fort Wayne. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
