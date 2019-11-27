A copper reclamation and production joint venture plans to invest $16 million in an expansion that will add up to 30 jobs at its New Haven location by the end of 2021.
The joint venture between Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics, Inc. and Barcelona, Spain-based La Farga Group was founded in 2010 and production at its New Haven plant began two years later.
It was created to make high-quality copper rod and wire from scrap copper it has reclaimed then refined.
“We have had tremendous growth since our inception, which is a testament to our teammates,” Kurt Breischaft, SDI La Farga president, said in an expansion announcement.
“This expansion will help us better serve our customers in the Midwest, and specifically in Indiana. We’ll be able to operate more efficiently, ramp up our production, and create more jobs in New Haven, which has been a great place to do business.”
The plant at 1640 Ryan Road makes 180 pounds of its copper products annually with one furnace. The expansion will add a second furnace, increasing annual production capacity to 250 million pounds and allowing for around-the-clock operations.
“Indiana’s fiscally sound, pro-growth business climate and talented workforce make the state an ideal location for SDI La Farga to expand,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said in the announcement.
“We’re excited to witness SDI La Farga’s continued growth and success in Indiana and remain committed to supporting companies, like SDI La Farga, that are offering quality career opportunities for Hoosiers and investing in our state.”
Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered up to $255,000 in conditional tax credits to support the expansion. Northeast Indiana works will provide additional hiring and training assistance and New Haven will consider tax abatements.
“I’m proud to see SDI La Farga expanding in our city,” New Haven Mayor Terry McDonald said in the announcement. “As a community, we have worked hard to build an excellent business climate and maintain a high quality of life in New Haven. Today’s announcement shows that hard work is paying off.”
Information about production shift and logistical employee openings at the plat is available at SDILaFarga.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.