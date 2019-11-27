Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to New Haven Friday, Nov. 29, for the Holiday Homecoming Festival. They’ll be arriving at Schnelker Park at around 5:30 p.m. on the New Haven Fire Department’s brightly-lit engine No. 42. Santa’s first duty will be to light the Memory Tree in the park and then travel up Broadway to pull the switch at 6 p.m. to turn on the Christmas lights and officially kick off the holiday season.
The famous couple will be busy for the next three hours greeting kids in his workshop at 508 Broadway (former barbershop two doors north of the post office), handing out treats, posing for photos and at 7:45 p.m. drawing the winning ticket for a new bicycle inside Ruhl Furniture. Kids up to age 13 can register at Ruhl’s to win.
Come early to Schnelker Park to put the name of a loved one, family member or friend on an ornament and then hang it on the Memory Tree. Power House Youth Center is sponsoring this activity and the ornaments are provided by New Haven Print.
Adding to the festive occasion along Broadway will be luminaria decorated by local elementary school students. Battery-operated lights will be used instead of candles.
Festivalgoers will encounter some unusual characters between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. as they stroll the city’s main street. Buddy the Elf of the movie “Elf” fame and Elsa and Anna from Disney’s “Frozen” will add to the holiday spirit. And everyone is invited to stop at the Fire Station to get a photo taken with the decorated fire truck No. 42.
Broadway will be closed from Schnelker Park to Bell Avenue for pedestrians and horse-drawn carriages. The DeKalb Horsemen will be giving free rides between the park and Ruhl Furniture. Parking for the festival will be at New Haven Intermediate School and behind Peter Franklin Jewelers, New Haven City Hall and Niche Furniture.
The street in front of Ruhl Furniture will serve as the stage between 6 and 6:15 p.m. for a performance of the Hometown Hoopers with their lighted holiday hoops. Buddy the Elf will even give it a try.
Gingerbread artists are invited to show off their talents in a competition at Impact Community Church at 909 Main St. from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Visitors can enjoy free refreshments while looking over the entries and casting a vote for the most impressive one. The competition is open to the first 25 entries. For more information, contact Michelle Atkinson at 437-9365.
Several contests will be going on throughout the evening. An ugliest holiday sweater contest will be conducted (adults only) at Smokehaus BBQ. The ugliest sweater will be chosen by audience applause at 6:15 p.m. and its owner will receive a $50 Smokehaus gift card.
New Haven High School senior boys and girls will be competing in two events. At 6:30 p.m. at Rich’s Café senior boys will show off their Santa bellies and demonstrate their loudest Ho-Ho-Hos. Audience applause will decide the first- and second-place winners who will get $100 cash and a $50 gift card to Wings, Etc., respectively. Buddy the Elf will be at Lane 201 at 7 p.m. to help the audience to choose the best elf face among senior girls. $100 cash will go to the first-place winner and the runner-up will receive a $50 gift card to Ulta Beauty. Registration for both events is at the high school office.
Peter Franklin Jewelers is the place to register to win a 40-inch flatscreen TV donated by 24/30 Surplus. Participants must be 18 or older. The drawing, which will be made by Elsa, will be held at 8 p.m. In addition, festival participants can register at several stores that will be open during the evening for $250 gift cards. They are Peter Franklin Jewelers, Lane 201 and Niche Furniture. Visitors registering and locating the snowman at the Edge will have a chance to win a gift card, and Holler Tax is offering a free tax service in 2020 to the winner of its drawing. Register at Ken’s Meat Market to win a holiday ham.
It wouldn’t be a festival without food. There will be plenty of choices and they’re all free. Get a pulled-pork bowl (choice of sauce) at Smokehaus BBQ, sample the french fries at 3 Pals Pub, check out the chili bowls at Rich’s Café, get doughnut holes provided by New Haven Bakery at Holler Tax and Murphy Insurance, have a taste of hot cider from The Wellness Barn in front of Partners Federal Credit Union, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies at Impact Community Church and cap it all off with more cookies from the Chamber of Commerce. Dominoes is offering a pizza special (pickup only) and 3 Pals Pub is offering a Black Friday dinner special.
Local Girl Scouts are asking people to bring canned goods for the New Haven Food Bank. They’ll be collecting them in front of the Chamber of Commerce building. In addition, can donors can register to win a $20 gift card to Dominoes.
While walking along brightly-lit Broadway take time to check out the holiday window decorations in the stores and then stop at the Chamber of Commerce, pick up a ballot and vote for the best one. Voting will close at 7:30 p.m.
For more information contact Deb Ann Smith, executive assistant to the mayor, at 748-7072 or 437-2500.
