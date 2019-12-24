The angels smiled on Canterbury Lower School’s annual production, but mostly the tiny angels smiled upward.
Cell phone cameras recorded the moments as the Little Angels Choir sang and danced before teachers and parents and other guests.
In fact, two groups of about 18 2- and 3-year-olds danced in wings and halos on Dec. 10.
It’s a Canterbury tradition, said preschool teacher Lanessa Parker, whose own daughter was a Canterbury Little Angel once upon a time and now is 22 years old. The activity instills confidence in the tots, said Parker, who has been on staff eight years. She said the entire Canterbury program helps prepare students to think and present before groups.
For the moment, though, the day was about tiny angels who clacked little sticks together to make music, who joined hands and twirled, and who owned the moment before their adoring audience.
TEXT AND PHOTOS BY GARTH SNOW
