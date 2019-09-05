Jane Wilks, executive secretary of the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne, was in for a surprise Aug. 12 when she was presented with the Sagamore of the Wabash award during the Rotary club’s weekly meeting. Fort Wayne Rep. Phil GiaQuinta (D-80th), gave the award to Wilks, and the Rotary Singers serenaded her with “Happy Sagamore to You” to the tune of “Happy Birthday.”
It was only as she left the podium that Wilks noticed her daughter, Katey Zemen of Columbia City, witnessed her mother’s receipt of the award. Members of Erin’s House for Grieving Children, who were instrumental in getting the award, were also present. Wilks is on the Erin’s House board and has been on several other groups’ boards. She is retired from Leadership Fort Wayne.
At the end of the club’s meeting, members celebrated with Champagne and a cake with the award design on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.