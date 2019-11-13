For $5, a model railroad enthusiast can shop for trains, see a scale railroad in action, and learn more about the railroad era and the hobby. For $2 more, an entire family can do the same.
The Maumee Valley Railroad Club doesn’t want to price their upcoming event out of the reach of a family, spokesman Richard Insley said.
So the Model Railroad Show & Swap on Nov. 23 at Coliseum Bingo will cost just $5 for an individual or $7 for the family, regardless of the number of children. Get a coupon for $1 off admission at maumeevalleyrailroad.com. Ages 12 and under are admitted for free. Hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Coliseum Bingo is at 911 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne.
Visitors will have a chance to shop for new train sets or vintage “railroadiana,” which Insley describes as “stuff they used to use on the railroad, like lanterns, maybe maps, or keys, locks, whistles.” It all depends on the vendors, Insley said.
“We usually have one guy who has a box of old railroad stock certificates,” Insley said. “Just maybe some guy would like to buy that and put it on his wall.”
Insley said the semi-annual event also is about educating the public about the hobby. So a working, model railroad will be in action, presented by Northeast Indiana N Gauge.
The host club used to bring its own layout, Insley said, but it took up too much area. Vendors were complaining that they needed more space, he said.
So that larger railroad complex will be available for public viewing at Science Central during the same hours as the show and swap. “It’s not a short layout, probably the length of two cars,” Insley said. Operators will be there to explain the hobby to the children. “We don’t mind teaching the older ones, too,” he said.
He said the Coliseum Boulevard show will have something for everyone. “Even if you’re not necessarily into trains, then you might find something interesting,” he said. “If you have a layout you can always find something to put on it.”
The Maumee Valley Railroad Club was formed in 1993 and incorporated in 1999, Insley said. The club claims about 16 members. Some of the officers have railroad careers and some do not.
Finally, the Nov. 23 show will offer youngsters a chance to work with model railroad components. “That’s called hands-on trains and that’s for them to actually, physically play with the trains and that helps teach them how to respect it and also how to use it,” Insley said.
