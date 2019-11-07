Jerrod Wilson faced a lot of difficulties before getting where he is today as manager of meter operations for Indiana Michigan Power.
During his Nov. 1 First Fridays talk at Lutheran Hospital, Wilson shared his struggles from lackluster high school student to welder, Air Force veteran and eventual creator of Veterans Connect 211 as a Leadership Fort Wayne project. Wilson used his own experience of leaving the military as inspiration for Veterans Connect 211, which helps veterans find the resources they need, whether it’s health benefits, job training or a number of other things.
Wilson is also a 2018 Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly Forty Under 40 recipient, which honors 40 people each year under the age of 40 who are making a difference in northeast Indiana both on the job and in the community.
Wilson, 39, was without his trademark white-framed glasses. Dressed in an armless T-shirt with a flag motif that bared the tattoos on his arm, Wilson talked about his poor grades while at Carroll High School. The one subject he did excel at: gym. He discovered with extra work he could graduate early.
“All I heard was graduate early,” Wilson said. “I took all that work and got it done. Trust me, there was some headaches ... but I changed to B-pluses and A’s. And you can see that I put work as a priority, because that’s what I learned from my family. You work hard, you play hard.”
After graduation, he knew he didn’t want to continue school and chose to go into the military instead, a decision his father was against. Seeing Wilson’s determination, his father finally gave in, saying, “I’ll let you go into the Air Force because they don’t do anything.”
He signed up. Pointing to a picture on the screen of himself during training, Wilson’s voice waivered as he discussed his family’s history with alcohol.
“Growing up normal was drinking,” he said.
Every opportunity he had to deploy he took. “So my wife ended up being a single mom for quite a while just for the fact that my priorities were not straight.”
He gave no thought as to what he wanted to do once he got out of the military. His brother got him a job where he and their father worked.
However his brother warned him, “Don’t tell Dad that you’re following in our footsteps, because he’ll kill ya.”
One day Wilson was welding when he heard his father enter the shop, a place he rarely came into. Suddenly, he slammed down Wilson’s 5-pound sledgehammer.
“I told you if you followed in my footsteps I’ll kill you,” he told Wilson. “... But from that point on, he goes, ‘You better get an education. You better get the hell out of there. You better do something else.’ He goes, ‘You’re better than this.’ That took a lot. And I took the challenge.”
He and his young family lived with his father-in-law for six months, but his wife finally told him something had to change.
“When she said that, that’s when everything kind of changed,” he said. “...I ended up going through, getting my education from people who told me I couldn’t. There was people I worked with who told me, ‘Jarrod, you’re not an engineer. You’re not going to make it here.’ I’ve had people tell me that ‘Hey, you’re too loud.’”
However, he learned that “through leadership and the people that are around you that make you who you are, you can get to where you want to be.”
Standing before the dozens of people gathered, showing the tattoos that tell a story of each place that he deployed and without wearing his trademark glasses, he felt vulnerable, he said.
“Every day to build leadership, you have to be vulnerable.”
Perception isn’t reality
On his first flight as a crew chief on a C-17, he flew to an undisclosed location in California. Picturing sandy beaches, the flight actually landed in the middle of nowhere to deliver freezers.
On his second flight, he landed in Jordan to drop off soldiers. He wanted to take a smoking break, so he and a fellow soldier went the required 50 yards from the aircraft.
“All of a sudden I start looking around. There’s people in camouflage pointing guns up at the top of the hillsides. And I look at my buddy and say, ‘What are they doing?’ He goes, ‘They’re making sure we don’t get shot.’ And I was like, alright, well then why am I standing here smoking a cigarette?’ He goes, ‘Don’t worry about it.’”
Just then, the load master comes out with a helmet and Kevlar vest and running down the plane while covering his head.
“Don’t worry about it,” he said his friend told him. “He looks more important than us. I said, ‘I’m done with my cigarette.’”
People who said no
Wilson said he was molded by many people who told him no.
After he had worked his way up in an organization, he decided to take his boss to lunch and talk about his work.
“He goes, ‘Jarrod, you’re not an engineer. You’re not going to make it here.’”
Wilson didn’t buy lunch that day. He thought he could do so much for the organization, but his boss’ perception of him didn’t meet Wilson’s reality of what he could do.
“We should always look to see what people’s story is, and actually understand who they are.”
Open your ears
Phones can be distracting, and people today are starting not to listen to others.
“When you’re listening don’t work on a solution as a response. Actually listen. ... Watch body language and understand where that person’s coming from.”
Changing your values
Growing up with alcohol in the family, Wilson realized the effect it was having on his own family. He decided to use his energy to work out, which inspired his son, and the two have participated in races together.
Helping veterans
When Wilson’s father died, Wilson and his mother struggled to find various benefits.
“It should be a time that you celebrate someone’s death and who they are,” Wilson said.
As part of Leadership Fort Wayne he worked on a project to create a single place where veterans and their families could find resources rather than calling various agencies. He has met with a networking group for veterans and Northeast Indiana Base Community Council, with which he hopes to expand the program. Wilson, who spent a year and a half trying to get his education paid for through the GI Bill after leaving the military, said he learned through Veterans Connect 211 that $30 million goes unused by veterans in Indiana each year. By supplying documentation such as his resume and grades, he was able to get more money after initially getting denied. Access the program by calling 211 or going to veteransconnect211.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.