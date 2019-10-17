One of the first things on Jonah Crismore’s to-do list as the new executive director of The Power House Youth Center is to raise the community’s awareness of the organization.
“For years the Center has been sort of the best kept secret in New Haven,” Crismore said. “I’ll be working hard to get the word out about the different kinds of programs offered kids here at the Center. One of our goals is to see that PHYC is properly recognized for the work it does with the community’s young people.”
In addition to administering the Center, the Snider High School and Columbia College (Chicago) graduate will be primarily involved in fundraising, outreach, marketing and public relations. He will also be working to increase partnerships with organizations like Out of a Jam which conducts classes regularly on cooking and making nutritious decisions. “Our kitchen becomes a classroom,” he said.
“I’ll be searching for organizations that can come to the Center to impact the lives and life skills of our students mentally, physically and spiritually. We have a large third-floor room that we want to make better use of. The Fort Wayne Dance Collective is coming soon to look over the space to determine what sort of program they could offer. A program specifically for girls, Bring it, Push it, Own it, is designed to help empower them through instruction on movement and yoga. They meet every Monday. I’m hopeful that we can also establish a job shadowing program in the future.”
Crismore will also be working toward increasing the number of youths who come to the Center every day. At the present time, 20 to 30 are picked up at the middle school and high school by the Center’s bus. “By expanding our programs we can then expand the number of students we serve and then be eligible for more grants, donations and sponsorships. It’s sort of a never ending circle,” Crismore said.
The Center, which is located at 830 Main St., is open from 3-6 p.m. every day after school. PHYC’s students range in age from seventh-graders through seniors in high school. “Many of them might be considered those who have fallen through cracks,” Crismore said. “They generally aren’t participating in sports or other after-school activities. Power House gives them a sense of stability and family.“
Dinner is served at PHYC every day and the students take turns helping prepare and serve the food and setting up the dining area. “It gives them an opportunity to work together toward a common goal,” he said.
Nov. 7 will be a big day for PHYC. That’s the organization’s annual A Night of Hope fund raising dinner at the Orchid at 11508 Lincoln Highway E. Tickets are $50 per person ($400 for a table of eight) and can be purchased at the Center, on the internet at www.powerhouseyouthcenters.com or at the door the night of the event. New Haven Mayor Terry McDonald will be the speaker. “This and our annual golf outing in July are our major fundraising events,” Crismore said. “Funds also come from grants, corporate sponsorships and individual donations.”
Bonnie Roth, who has been with PHYC since it opened in 1995, serves as director of operations. She works directly with the students, visits them and lunches with them at school and makes sure that all the programs are staffed. “In other words,” Crismore said, “she’s a wealth of knowledge and extremely experienced in working with students.”
After getting a degree in film and video he worked on the first season of “The Walking Dead” before returning to Fort Wayne to work at Lincoln Financial. He served as director of Cinema Center for five years after which he became program director at the Embassy Theatre. “This job is different from my other positions, but in many ways it’s the same,” he said. “The administrative duties are very similar. The big difference, of course, is working with the students.”
