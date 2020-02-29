Arthur Murray Dance Studio Fort Wayne, 8818 Coldwater Road, will host open dance nights 6-9 p.m. March 21, April 4 and May 23.
This event is open to all ages and experience levels. Group class is offered 6-6:30 p.m. with general dancing until 9 p.m. A variety of music will be played, including ballroom, Latin and club-style dances such as waltz, tango, foxtrot, cha cha, various swings, bachata, merengue, salsa and more.
Light refreshments will be provided. General admission is $10, or $5 for current Arthur Murray students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.