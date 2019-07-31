Brewhaven, Northeast Indiana’s premiere craft beer festival, is back in New Haven Saturday, Aug. 3, in Schnelker Park. Approximately 50 craft breweries from throughout the state, Michigan, Ohio, Colorado, California, Massachusetts and New York will be offering more than 300 beers for tasting.
In addition, more than 50 home brews will be available for tasting from Mash Fort Wayne Homebrew Club and Pour Misfits Brew Crew. The taps will begin at 2 p.m. rain or shine.
According to host and Chairman Greg Jacquey, owner of The Trion Tavern, the festival is becoming more and more popular each year. “It’s kind of like a big trade fair for the breweries. They come in and set up their own tents and offer several of their brews for tasting. Ticket holders can take their glass from tent to tent to taste and determine which is their favorite brew. Food will be available in the park pavilion and food trucks will be on hand, as well. Several bands and individual performers will provide musical entertainment throughout the day.”
Sponsors of the 9th annual Brewhaven are MASH Fort Wayne Homebrew Club, The Trion Tavern and Pour Misfits Brew Crew. Tickets can be purchased at The Trion Tavern in New Haven or at brownpapertickets.com/event/4211891.
Tickets became available May 24 and we have already sold more than at last year’s event which drew a crowd of 2,200 people. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $35 and include unlimited samples and a souvenir tasting glass. The price of tickets sold that day will be $45. A designated driver ticket is $5.
The VIP package is $60 in advance and $70 the day of the festival. VIP tickets include early entry into the park (one hour before the 2 p.m. opening), VIP-only beers and a limited-edition T-shirt.
In addition to Hoppy Gnome and Granite City of Fort Wayne, the breweries include: Single Cut, Broken Barrel, Left Hand, Stone, Kekionga Cider, Boston Beer Co., Ambrosia Orchard, Black Acres, Rochester Mill, Shorts, B Nektar, Founders, BrewDog, Cider boys, Central State, Krombacher, Urban Artifact, Collective Arts, Against the Grain and Lexington. Others are: Great Lakes, 18th Street, Mike’s, Revolution, Shorline, Three Floyds, Crossroads, SunKing, Sierra Nevada, QuaffOn, Blake’s Hard Cider, Golden Road, Breckenridge, Saugatuck, Upland, Misbeehaving, St. Bernardus and Ace Cider.
