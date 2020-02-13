When you first step foot in the stunning West Central home that serves as home of the Castle Gallery, you’re likely to be greeted by Stella and Ringo.
They’ve got the run of the house, pretty much. But they’re not gallery directors or even the location’s publicity team. No, Stella and Ringo are the dog and cat that make Castle Gallery their home, along with co-owners (and husband and wife) Jody Hemphill-Smith and Mark Paul Smith.
And they’ll all be showing off their ornate digs during a special event marking the gallery’s 25th anniversary on Feb. 14 this year.
Located just east of downtown Fort Wayne at 1202 W. Wayne St., the home that houses the gallery was originally the site of the Fort Wayne Museum of Art starting in 1949 and up until the new art museum was built on Main Street in 1983.
“This will be our Valentine show, and it’s looking pretty good,” said owner Hemphill-Smith. As the longtime owner of the gallery, and one-half of the couple that make the spot their home, Hemphill-Smith knows the cavernous home like the back of her hand.
As she leads a stranger around the home, she rattles off facts and figures about the historic building like a tour guide at Universal Studios. It’s known as the historic Mossman house; it was designed by architects Wing and Mahurin; it was built in the Romanesque style.
Constructed in 1905, the 10,500-square-foot home went through several changes before becoming the gallery it is today. The three-story structure was once split into condominiums, which explains why the house has nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three kitchens, and three laundry rooms. “It’s an Air B-n-B waiting to happen,” Hemphill-Smith jokes.
When the Smiths moved into the house in 2005, two of the condos were still being rented. Eventually, the couple eliminated the condos and turned the structure into one house, making more room for the gallery.
As someone who’s been involved with art most of her life, Hemphill-Smith considers her position a dream job. She worked on her own paintings for 20 years, and taught painting at Delgado University in New Orleans. She also taught art and served as chairman of the art department at Valparaiso University for three to four years in the early 1980s.
She still paints from time to time, and several of her pieces will be on display during the Feb. 14 event, she said bashfully. Mark Paul is more willing to brag on his wife’s behalf.
“In 2017, at a show of the Oil Painters Association, she sold 87 paintings. And at the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Association show, she sold 54 paintings,” he said. It's an impressive feat, to be sure, since each piece sells for roughly $2,000 to $5,000.
The anniversary event is scheduled to happen on Feb. 14, from 6-9 p.m., and will include multiple local and national artists displaying their work, as well as visiting the gallery to talk with patrons about their work.
Hemphill-Smith also said a piano player will entertain the crowd with music on the giant grand piano taking up much of the home’s front room. “Twenty-five years is kind of a big deal to us, so this event is kind of a big deal,” she noted.
Artists attending the show include Chuck Marshall, Patricia Bartels, Doreen St. John, Pamela Newell, Donna Shortt, Randall Scott Harden, CW Mundy, Fred Doloresco, Joseph Orr, Michael Poorman and Katherine Galbraith.
“One of the great things about a show like this,” Jody Hemphill-Smith said, “is that the artist is here amongst the guests, so you get to meet the guy who swings the brush.”
There is no admission for the show.
Mark Paul Smith noted that the event falling on Valentine’s Day is more than just a coincidence.
“It’s all about love,” said Mark Paul, who’s been married to Jody for 42 years, “art creates a reaction, an emotion in the viewer, and a lot of that emotion is love.”
The gallery is normally open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, call them at (260) 426-6558, or visit their website at www.castlegallery.com.
