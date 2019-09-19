19. Sept.
Fall rummage sale: Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green St., New Haven. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Outside sales start at 8 a.m. The Ladies Society of Emanuel Lutheran Church presents this sale, with proceeds going to the New Haven Food Bank, Emanuel Vacation Bible School, Kenya missions, Central Lutheran School, Concordia Theological Seminary and other needs in the church and community.
20. Sept.
Fish and pork tenderloin fry: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 5-7 p.m. Adults $9, ages 6-12 $5, ages 5 and younger free.
Fridays in September: Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne. 12:10-12:40 p.m. Gather in Wagenhals Hall as Trinity E.L.C. welcomes Cole Burger, lecturer of class piano and pedagogy at Bowling Green University. A $2 sandwich lunch will be available after the program.
Fall rummage sale: Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green St., New Haven. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Outside sales start at 8 a.m. Today’s sale is a $2 bag sale. The Ladies Society of Emanuel Lutheran Church presents this sale, with proceeds going to the New Haven Food Bank, Emanuel vacation Bible school, Kenya missions, Central Lutheran School, Concordia Theological Seminary and other needs in the church and community.
21. Sept.
CHS 40th reunion: Carroll High School’s class of 1979 will celebrate its 40-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at The Lucky Moose (“Luckys”), 622 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Classmates, their guest and teachers are invited. Additional details to follow.
22. Sept.
Senior Saints in concert: Leo United Methodist Church, 13527 Leo Road, Leo-Cedarville. 4:30 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
26. Sept.
Senior Saints in concert: Mount Calvary Lutheran McSeniors Program, 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
27. Sept.
Fridays in September: Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne. 12:10-12:40 p.m. Gather in Krauss Chapel to hear Fort Wayne Flutes under the direction of Ann Donner, the flute choir has performed an eclectic mix of music for local organizations. A $2 sandwich lunch will be available after the program.
Fish fry: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne. Adults $10, ages 10 and younger $5.
28. Sept.
Sample New Haven: Downtown New Haven. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $2 per person or $5 per family. Make the rounds then place your vote for the People’s Choice Award. Stop by businesses for for clues to enter a scavenger hunt; you may win a 2020 family pass to Jury Pool. The New Haven cheerleaders will be on hand for face-painting.
Art at the Riverside: The annual Art at the Riverside event will return to Riverside Gardens in Leo-Cedarville, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event is a juried art show sponsored by the Leo-Cedarville Foundation to showcase area artists and to provide scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the arts. There will also be food trucks, live entertainment and children’s art and activities.
Third-quarter food drive: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The church asks for donations of non-preishable food items for the church food bank, to put food on the shelves of some of the church neighbors.
29. Sept.
Purdue Varsity Glee Club: Norwell High School, 1100 U.S. 224, Ossian. 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students (no reserve seating) and can be purchased at the door or by calling or texting Kelli Bucher at 260-820-0032. The Purdue Varsity Glee Club will bring its special brand of musical variety. Also performing will be Norwell’s Knight Moves and Knight Stars show choirs. The Glee Club’s versatile repertoire includes gospel, vocal jazz, swing, contemporary hits, romantic ballads, classical selections, barbershop, folk, opera choruses, patriotic standards, country and novelty tunes. Specialty groups and outstanding soloists further enhance the performance.
4. Oct.
Fish and chicken fry: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 4-7 p.m. Adults $10, children 3-11 $6, 2 and younger free with adult purchase. All-you-can-eat fish and chicken by Dan’s Fish Fry Service. Dinner includes sides and dessert.
5. Oct.
Miami Indian Heritage Days: Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 1-4 p.m. Adults $7, ages 65+ and 3-17 $5, members and children 2 and younger free. A guided tour of the house is included. Today, the Miami Indian Alliance of Miami Indians will present wiikiammi cattail matting at the longhouse.
9. Oct.
Rummage sale: New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven. Noon-3 p.m. Early-bird shopping $2 from noon-3 p.m. Public welcome without charge 3-8 p.m. Sale sponsored by New Haven United Methodist Church Women.
10. Oct.
Rummage sale: New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with a $2 bag sale 3-6 p.m. Sale sponsored by New Haven United Methodist Church Women.
11. Oct.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
17. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 12:20 p.m. Enter through Door 5. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
18. Oct.
Fish fry: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne. Adults $10, ages 10 and younger $5.
Church rummage sale: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 1-5 p.m. Today’s sale includes a bake sale. Proceeds go to church outreach programs.
19. Oct.
Church rummage sale: First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-noon. Bag sale on this second day of the rummage sale. Proceeds go to church outreach programs.
20. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill. 6 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
26. Oct.
St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen Ministries annual fundraiser: St. Mary’s Mother of God Church, 1102 S. Lafayette St., Fort Wayne. $10 a person, $100 reserved table for eight. Cash bar, food, silent and live auctions. Dancing to the music of Çhris Worth & Co. Call 260-450-5170 for tickets.
8. Nov.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.