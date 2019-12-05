Shoppers got a lift to several downtown stores Nov. 30 aboard the Holly Trolley.
The three trolley lines took riders for free to dozens of shops with several stops along Wells Street and downtown Fort Wayne. The day coincided with Shop Small Saturday and shoppers were shoulder-to-shoulder in some stores. Trolleys stopped at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center, which hosted Market on Main, and the Arts United Center at Arts Campus, both of which had vendors selling crafts.
Visit Fort Wayne was open for the event to sell Fort Wayne-themed shirts and other items along with city-based companies’ products, including DeBrand Fine Chocolates and Vera Bradley purses and accessories. Allen County Public Library had a stop and held the Local Author Book Sale, with a couple of dozen authors.
Creative Women of the World, 125 W. Wayne St., reported seeing 10 times the usual sales for a Saturday. The nonprofit sells crafts made by women in some 50 countries that includes toy cars made from recycled metal, doormats created with scrap foam rubber from sandal factories, textiles, jewelry and apparel.
“We have a wide range of products this holiday season compared to last year, our sales were up by 15% this Holly Trolley as well,” the store reported. “It was a very good day for downtown and CWOW both.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.