“Hey, Homestead’s 50th anniversary is in a few years. What are you guys going to do about it?
That question started years of planning, and now, the Homestead High School administration needs your help.
“We’re taking this celebration over the span of two years because the first year that it was open it didn’t have a senior class,” Alyssa Braman, counselor at Homestead High School and homestead alumna, said. “So it wasn’t until the next year that they had their first graduating class at Homestead.”
Braman, Principal Park Ginder, faculty members and students created a committee and are working together to plan this celebration. The group wants to make this anniversary as special as possible, especially since the high school will soon have a new building. Earlier this year, the school board announced that a new building that will cost $169 million will be constructed.
“I think it’s important the community celebrates 50 years of the high school,” Ginder said. “… I’m not sure how good, grand or complete our celebration will be, but working with the interns and having them dig for information and having them work with teachers to try to pull something off, it’s great. If there’s a way to highlight and remember the great things done at Homestead, that’s what it’s really about.”
The committee has brainstormed a few different ideas for the celebration, but one that seems to stand out is a tailgate before a home football game and a tour of the school. The committee wants the community and alumni to know they are invited, and these groups need to be involved for it to be special.
“The tours would be for the community and alumni who just want to see what the building looks like these days or wants to know what’s going on,” Braman said.
When asked if people want to take tours of the school often, Braman said it’s actually quite common.
“Regularly, reunion classes will ask if they can come in on a Saturday to see the building and tour,” Braman said. “So we think that would be something of interest to people. We would also love to have a fireworks show at the football fame next year.”
She even spoke of having an alumni mixer at Two-EE’s Winery where the owners are two Homestead High School alums.
“We have a lot of ideas that we would love to do that are really doable, but with this obviously being a school event, Homestead does not have any funds specifically allocated for this,” Braman said.
The mission for this semester is fundraising with the goal set at $20,000, so Braman and the committee are searching for corporate sponsors. If enough money is raised, a scholarship will also be created for Spartan students.
Sponsorship donations range from $100-$5,000 with five different ranges of benefits that go with each dollar amount. If organizations want to donate more, that is welcome.
The school is also collecting Homestead memorabilia to display at the celebration and in the new school.
When it comes to the planning, Braman said the students involved in the creation of the event seem to enjoy helping. Sophia Buck, a senior intern at Homestead last year, helped to create the database of Homestead alumni.
“I absolutely loved helping out with this project,” Buck said. “Toward the end of my junior year, I was asked by Dr. Ginder if I wanted to work on this project in the upcoming year. I said yes because I thought it would be something unique and interesting for me to do. I ended up having a blast researching and putting together the database and the book.”
Isabella Hamed is a current junior and intern at Homestead, and she’s greatly enjoyed this experience as well.
“I have enjoyed helping with the creation of Homestead’s 50th Anniversary very much,” Hamed said. “I have enjoyed working alongside Principal Dr. Ginder throughout the process and learning about the school’s history in greater depth.”
But the one thing both students have enjoyed the most is researching and creating what will become a book or magazine of Homestead history.
“Our student interns have been scouring our yearbooks and doing research to compile a history of Homestead High School,” Braman said. “Included in this collection will be major events at Homestead, a list of student government members over the years, homecoming courts, prom courts and more.”
Hamed is interested in meeting the people she interviewed for this project in person.
“I am looking forward to seeing everyone’s work come to life when it comes time for the 50th Anniversary to take place,” Hamed said. “I am also looking forward to Homestead’s 50th Anniversary Magazine acting as an embodiment of Homestead’s history. I am also looking forward to meeting those that I have interviewed in person, and putting faces with the amazing stories that I have interviewed them about.”
Ginder is proud of the work the student interns have done so far.
“I think it’s been more work than the kids initially thought, but being part of the process they started three years ago, they discovered that putting something together like this takes a lot of talk, interviews, digging, meeting people,” Ginder said.
Ginder is looking forward to seeing all the former graduates and seeing the joy on their faces as they tour the building.
“You don’t have to know any of those people to enjoy their joy and sharing and things from their youth,” Ginder said. “Just being on the periphery and watching those kids experience each other again.”
People who are interested in sponsoring can call Homestead High School at 431-2200 or email Braman at abraman@sacs.k12.in.us or HomesteadOFC@students.sacs.k12.in.us.
“We need money if we are going to make this a special event, we really do,” Ginder said. “We don’t have funds to draw from. So anybody that wants to get involved, we’d be really pleased.”
