August 9
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
00:02 Suspicious vehicle, Main and Pearl streets
00:05 Stolen item, 13300 block of Cherry Street
00:09 Open Door, 12800 block of Main Street
11:26 Traffic stop, Hosler Road and SR 1
11:30 Suspicious vehicle, St. Joseph and Clay streets
Woodburn
No reports
August 10
Leo-Cedarville
5 extra patrols
14:21 Property damage accident, 14900 block of Dunlap Drive
19:42 Unwanted party, 14500 block of SR 1
20:00 Disturbance, 14800 block of Michael Drive
Woodburn
22:08 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street
August 11
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
00:55 Traffic stop, Grabill and Souder roads
Woodburn
17:05 Alarm, 23200 block of Roemer Drive
August 12
Leo-Cedarville
6 extra patrols
00:19 EMS assist, 11300 block of Alta Vista Drive
17:51 Vehicle check, 15000 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
08:54 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street
August 13
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
02:06 Suspicious vehicle, 9800 block of St. Joseph Street
07:14 Traffic stop, SR 1 and Wayne Street
Woodburn
No reports
August 14
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
08:48 Traffic stop, Grabill and Schwartz roads
Woodburn
No reports
August 15
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
01:12 Traffic stop, SR 1 and Hosler Road
07:17 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads
14:11 Traffic stop, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
14:56 Traffic stop, Amstutz Road and Donald Avenue
16:49 Vehicle check, 13000 block of Elsworth Street
19:40 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads
19:57 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads
21:18 Contact, St. Joseph and Clay streets
Woodburn
No reports
