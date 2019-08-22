August 9

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

00:02 Suspicious vehicle, Main and Pearl streets

00:05 Stolen item, 13300 block of Cherry Street

00:09 Open Door, 12800 block of Main Street

11:26 Traffic stop, Hosler Road and SR 1

11:30 Suspicious vehicle, St. Joseph and Clay streets

Woodburn

No reports

August 10

Leo-Cedarville

5 extra patrols

14:21 Property damage accident, 14900 block of Dunlap Drive

19:42 Unwanted party, 14500 block of SR 1

20:00 Disturbance, 14800 block of Michael Drive

Woodburn

22:08 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street

August 11

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

00:55 Traffic stop, Grabill and Souder roads

Woodburn

17:05 Alarm, 23200 block of Roemer Drive

August 12

Leo-Cedarville

6 extra patrols

00:19 EMS assist, 11300 block of Alta Vista Drive

17:51 Vehicle check, 15000 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

08:54 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street

August 13

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

02:06 Suspicious vehicle, 9800 block of St. Joseph Street

07:14 Traffic stop, SR 1 and Wayne Street

Woodburn

No reports

August 14

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

08:48 Traffic stop, Grabill and Schwartz roads

Woodburn

No reports

August 15

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

01:12 Traffic stop, SR 1 and Hosler Road

07:17 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads

14:11 Traffic stop, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

14:56 Traffic stop, Amstutz Road and Donald Avenue

16:49 Vehicle check, 13000 block of Elsworth Street

19:40 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads

19:57 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads

21:18 Contact, St. Joseph and Clay streets

Woodburn

No reports

