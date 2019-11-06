The Fort Wayne Police Department needs adult crossing guards for several locations around the city.
The adult guards are needed to assist school-aged children with crossing busy street intersections at their arrival and dismissal from school.
Training and equipment will be provided after candidates are approved through a background check by the police department. Candidates must be 18 years old or older to apply.
Applications can be submitted by going online to the city of Fort Wayne website at cityoffortwayne.org.
You can find other job opportunities at https://mss.cityoffortwayne.org/MSS/employmentopportunities/default.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.