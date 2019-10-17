NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University Chamber Singers and Cantabile will present their fall concert Friday, Oct. 18. The concert will be 7:30 p.m. in Wine Recital Hall at Otho Winger Hall on the North Manchester campus, 604 E. College Ave.
Chamber Singers will perform pieces by Libby Larsen, Healey Willan and Samuel Barber.
Cantabile will perform a broad range of works, including a piece by Chiara Margarita Cozzolani and another based on the poetry of Emily Dickinson.
