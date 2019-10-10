Sept. 29

Leo-Cedarville

12:02 911 hangup, 15200 block of James Drive

12:31 Meet, 12600 block of SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Sept. 30

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

10:48 Missing person, 11100 block of Grabill Road

15:52 Traffic stop, Grabill Road at Ridgecrest Drive

17:27 Meet, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

Oct. 1

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

08:30 Traffic stop, SR 1 at Main Street

08:47 Traffic stop, SR 1 at Wayne Street

09:26 Meet, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

09:45 Follow up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

16:32 Disturbance, 10400 block of Walnut Street

22:10 Traffic stop, Hosler Road at SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 2

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

07:33 Traffic stop, Amstutz Road at Donald Avenue

08:39 Traffic stop, Grabill Road at Shoreline Drive

08:58 Traffic stop at Saint Joseph and Clay streets

12:28 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

18:20 Suspicious, 10400 block of Walnut Street

Woodburn

2 extra patrols

00:02 Suspicious person in a vehicle, 4500 block of Bull Rapids Road

08:44 Serving warrant, 22400 block of Ash Street

08:52 Serving warrant, 22500 Rupp Street

14:53 Dog investigation, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

17:38 Suspicious, 4100 block of Becker Road

18:14 Suspicious, 4200 block of College Street

Oct. 3

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

10:04 Parked vehicle, 15000 block of SR 1

10:07 Serving warrant, 10100 block of Donald Avenue

17:15 Meet, 10600 block of Main Street

20:27 Traffic stop at Amstutz and Hosler roads

21:01 Traffic stop, Grabill Road at SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 4

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

07:35 Traffic stop, 10300 block of Hosler Road

07:42 Traffic stop, 10300 block of Hosler Road

07:49 Traffic stop, 10300 block of Hosler Road

07:55 Traffic stop, 10300 block of Hosler Road

14:51 Suspicious person in a vehicle, 10700 block of Walnut Street

20:06 Serving warrant, 12700 block of Ewing Street

21:29 Traffic stop, 13800 block of SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.