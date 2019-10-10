Sept. 29
Leo-Cedarville
12:02 911 hangup, 15200 block of James Drive
12:31 Meet, 12600 block of SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
Sept. 30
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
10:48 Missing person, 11100 block of Grabill Road
15:52 Traffic stop, Grabill Road at Ridgecrest Drive
17:27 Meet, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
Oct. 1
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
08:30 Traffic stop, SR 1 at Main Street
08:47 Traffic stop, SR 1 at Wayne Street
09:26 Meet, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
09:45 Follow up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
16:32 Disturbance, 10400 block of Walnut Street
22:10 Traffic stop, Hosler Road at SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 2
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
07:33 Traffic stop, Amstutz Road at Donald Avenue
08:39 Traffic stop, Grabill Road at Shoreline Drive
08:58 Traffic stop at Saint Joseph and Clay streets
12:28 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
18:20 Suspicious, 10400 block of Walnut Street
Woodburn
2 extra patrols
00:02 Suspicious person in a vehicle, 4500 block of Bull Rapids Road
08:44 Serving warrant, 22400 block of Ash Street
08:52 Serving warrant, 22500 Rupp Street
14:53 Dog investigation, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
17:38 Suspicious, 4100 block of Becker Road
18:14 Suspicious, 4200 block of College Street
Oct. 3
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
10:04 Parked vehicle, 15000 block of SR 1
10:07 Serving warrant, 10100 block of Donald Avenue
17:15 Meet, 10600 block of Main Street
20:27 Traffic stop at Amstutz and Hosler roads
21:01 Traffic stop, Grabill Road at SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 4
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
07:35 Traffic stop, 10300 block of Hosler Road
07:42 Traffic stop, 10300 block of Hosler Road
07:49 Traffic stop, 10300 block of Hosler Road
07:55 Traffic stop, 10300 block of Hosler Road
14:51 Suspicious person in a vehicle, 10700 block of Walnut Street
20:06 Serving warrant, 12700 block of Ewing Street
21:29 Traffic stop, 13800 block of SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
