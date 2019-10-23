Columbus Day may be a bank holiday, but several northeast Indiana nonprofits have been able to bank on help from 3Rivers Federal Credit Union workers on that day for the last five years.
On Oct. 14, over 270 3Rivers employees headed to over two dozen locations to sort and spruce up at places that included Habitat for Humanity in Fort Wayne, Huntertown Ball Park, Kendallville Community Learning Center, Pokagon State Park in Angola, Ouabache State Park in Bluffton and DeKalb Humane Society.
The crew at Mustard Seed Furniture Bank, 3636 Illinois Road, came from different offices, so it was a chance for workers to network with one another, said Melissa Shaw, 3Rivers marketing director.
Volunteers were getting the furniture bank spruced up by mopping the floors and wiping down and reorganizing shelves filled with linens.
For the nonprofits, it’s much-needed help.
“I have a very small staff,” said Suzie Jordan, executive director and the only full-time staff member. “...We don’t have the resources to do this.”
3Rivers has built a relationship with Mustard Seed, with many children of its workers doing Eagle Scout projects there. The agency provides household furnishings to families and individuals who’ve experienced a fire or other misfortune. It’s in need to new twin-size or twin extra-long blankets or used pots and pans and countertop appliances such as coffee pots and automatic can openers, the latter of which clients with physical limitations can use.
With $1.1 billion in assets, member-owned 3Rivers, based in Fort Wayne, has over 340 employees and 16 branches with over 80,000 members.
