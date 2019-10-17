For the winter of 2020-21, anyone interested in a visual check of interstate road conditions in Allen County will be able to choose from more than a dozen new cameras that will be operated by the state.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Oct. 3 that it expects to have closed-circuit cameras and speed and volume sensors at Allen County interchanges on Interstates 69 and 469 in fall 2020.
To see what various interstates look like through the cameras that INDOT already has stationed around the dense population centers of Indianapolis and Gary, go to pws.trafficwise.org.
Visiting the site, you will understand what your Indianapolis friends and relatives are talking about when they describe its traffic.
But, the cameras there are set up to observe what is happening on stretches of road so long that even if you knew exactly which sports car Justin Bieber happened to be driving through the city, you would not be able to see, much less recognize, him.
INDOT contractor Michiana Contracting will be paid $6.42 million to install the cameras and dynamic message boards at specific overhead locations as well as internet protocol communication to interchange traffic signals in Allen County.
“We’ve heard a lot of ‘Why don’t we have the cameras in Fort Wayne?’ Well, guess what, they’re coming,” said Nichole Hacha-Thomas, INDOT’s Fort Wayne media relations director.
“They’re not going to be deployed in time for this winter, but we’re really looking forward to them for next winter.”
The department plans to use information it receives from the cameras and sensors along the interstate to help first responders and to make traveling safer and less congested.
For example, Indianapolis Colts fans who have been impressed with how seamlessly traffic flows away from the stadium after a game eventually may notice similar alleviation of a logjam on the interstate in Allen County, Hacha-Thomas said.
When data collected on vehicle movement in real time shows “there’s a large volume and we need to funnel this traffic out, we’re going to keep these greens a little longer,” she said. “We’re going to communicate with signals.”
When first responders are too busy saving lives to immediately notify INDOT of a crash that is backing up traffic, the department will be able to see the problem developing with the cameras and send out its yellow trucks to remove debris from the road, Hacha-Thomas said.
It will be able to warn motorists via dynamic message boards of the temporary gridlock they are approaching in time for them to take a detour or at least slow down, she said.
Queues of vehicles can line up for a mile or more behind the location of a crash that scatters debris. “Nobody wants to sit on I-69 while we’re cleaning up a tanker crash,” Hacha-Thomas said.
Because they do not expect to have to stop on an interstate highway, occasionally a distracted motorist driving 75 to 80 mph who is unaware of the queue will not brake in time to avoid crashing into it, which is something INDOT intends to reduce with notifications on the dynamic message boards, she said.
“A lot of times we find the back of the queue crash is more dangerous than the crash that caused the queue,” she said. “That’s what we’re trying to avoid.”
The county will be served by half a dozen of the dynamic message boards, Hacha-Thomas said.
After the information technology systems are placed in and around the Allen County area, more have been planned over the next five years for I-69 from the Michigan state line to mile marker 256/S.R. 26 in Grant County, the district’s southern limit, according to an announcement on the installation.
The systems were not designed to work with future vehicle safety technologies or autonomous vehicles.
But, INDOT is involved in some autonomous vehicle research, and eventually some of the technology it is installing along the interstate highways in Indiana could be used for that purpose, Hacha-Thomas said.
Law enforcement has its own resources, and she said it would not be using the department’s cameras.
“They are not to catch speeders and they have no facial recognition for criminal apprehension,” she said. “This is not a tool for law enforcement; this is a tool for our traffic management center to keep the interstate traffic flowing as freely as possible.”
