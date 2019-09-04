North Anthony Corridor Group, a Fort Wayne community organization, will host its annual block party along the North Anthony Corridor on Sunday, Sept. 8.
“This is our sixth year hosting this widely attended event. We look forward to seeing our friends and neighbors, as well as anyone who appreciates the North Anthony Corridor and everything that it has to offer to our community,” Cyndi Demaree, NACG event committee and board member, said in a statement.
This event will feature live music hosted by Wooden Nickel Records, food trucks, an artist marketplace, face-painting, bounce houses, performance artists by TAG Art Company, cirque demonstrations by Studio Seva, Southwest Honey Co. hosted by Rhapsody Art Gallery, sales and sampling at the Health Food Shoppe, Hoosier Lottery roulette wheel and prizes at Lassus Handy Dandy, family-centered activities by ProFed Credit Union, and beer tent by Old Crown Coffee Roasters. Several corridor businesses will also have food and drink specials during the day.
This free and family friendly event is open to all and runs from noon to 5 p.m. along North Anthony Boulevard between Crescent Avenue and St. Joe River Drive.
Sponsors are Holy Cross Lutheran Church and School, Parkview Health Randallia, ProFed Credit Union, 3 Rivers Credit Union, Ivy Tech Community College Northeast, Concordia Lutheran High School, Longe Optical, Baan Thai, 1st Source Bank, Lassus Handy Dandy and A Party Apart.
For more information,visit northanthonycorridor.org.
