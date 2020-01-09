Sarah Shultz saw the beauty in the dated building and the bricks that line the walls of that shop on Leo-Cedarville’s main street.
The hair stylist turned the shop into her Salon Sucasa. In doing so, she both transformed and revealed the character of the building at 15004 S.R. 1.
“We had looked at strip malls and the other buildings to put a business in and I love the restoration of the old buildings,” Shultz said. “I hate the idea of knocking down when you can save.”
She and her staff also work to accentuate aspects of clients’ appearance, instilling the confidence that flows from that attention.
“When I started (in styling), I didn’t have an idea what you would walk through with people,” Shultz said. “That’s one of the most gratifying parts of our jobs. They come in and they want to change. They want to feel better. They’re going through something. They look to us to pick them up and make them feel better.
“One client had zero self-confidence when she came in and when she left she cried and she was so excited and grateful.”
Shultz describes successful styling as putting the experience above function.
The salon recently celebrated its first anniversary, an unreachable milestone for so many new businesses. Shultz had approached the Dec. 26, 2018, opening with understandable concern.
“It was a huge undertaking. It was a big step,” she said. “If you’re not scared you’re not growing.”
An open house soon after opening allayed much of that concern. More than 200 people turned out to learn more and to show their support. “It was like a block party,” she said. Grace Geha of Gracie’s Goodies supplied baked goods. “She did an amazing job,” Shultz said. Family friend Pat Davidson of Moore’s Welding created metal signs consistent with the character of the building.
Since opening day, Shultz has heard stories of the building that now serves as the home for her business.
“My husband (Troy Shultz) is a carpenter. I met him at art school,” she said. “I love the charm of the old buildings and keeping the history and reviving them, and to have the modern elements and the old character. The floors are original. The walls are original. We did uncover the brick. It was all covered up and as we chipped at the plaster it turned out just beautiful.”
“The ceiling is the original tin ceiling. The building needed a facelift,” she said. “People love it. It’s beautiful.”
Nail heads are clustered about every 5 feet along the floor. The marks seem to align with niches in the brick on the walls.
“We’re not sure what the story is behind the little holes every 5 feet but the brick was uncovered and it just brought the building to life,” she said.
“I love people coming in and telling me the stories of how old the building is,” Shultz said. “Someone said the brick was the old exterior brick and it came from Chicago. If that’s true, I don’t know. But it sounds good. There was a fire here over 75 years ago and as you go to the back it kind of turns black from the soot and I wanted to keep it like that. It was an awesome characteristic.”
She found the name for the shop to her own Latin background. “Everyone has heard the phrase ‘Mi casa es su casa,’ which means ‘My house is your house,’ and this is my second home, so we want to welcome you to our home,” she said.
She considered another career before choosing styling.
“I grew up in Paulding, Ohio, and went to the Art Institute of Pittsburgh for photography,” she said. “I didn’t really think that was my path so I came home and went to beauty school and this is where I’m at.”
She feels that she is still involved in art. The color wheel mixes customized colors. “And haircutting is geometry. It’s making a sculpture out of something that it’s not,” she said.
Along the way, Shultz worked with Hair Candy on Berry Street in Fort Wayne. “And I loved them,” she said. “They were just amazing at carrying me through and helping me with what I needed to take on my own shop.
“I had done many roles, through becoming an educator and styling at New York Fashion Week. I did a magazine spread for Modern Salon from that, which is like the People magazine for hair.”
She said she has “a wonderful team” of stylists in place. “I was very selective on whom I chose for their talent and of course for their presentation as a person, too. They are very respectful.” She takes pride in the cooperative atmosphere and in just getting along. “I’m kind of a hippie at heart,” she explained.
She said a salon gift certificate is an appropriate gift, discounting the suggestion that the recipient might interpret the gift as addressing a need. “Women love it,” she said. “I don’t think they take it the way that society would make it. It’s a gift that women sometimes struggle with paying for themselves. So yes, come in and get a gift certificate. She would love it.”
Client Melanie Forrer of Payne, Ohio, kept an appointment one early morning in December. “I have followed Sarah everywhere,” she said, listing stops in Ohio and Fort Wayne over a span of 18 years.
Contact the salon at 376-1277
Shultz and her family live in Grabill.
