FORT WAYNE — Northrop High School opened in 1971, and much of the building remained unchanged for nearly 50 years. After three years of renovations that began in 2016, the school has a whole new look.
Fort Wayne Community Schools showed off some of the spaces that have been renovated through the REPAIR 2 2016 referendum Friday at Northrop.
“It’s been a total refresh of the building,” Heather Krebs, FWCS’ coordinator of program controls, said.
The work, which will conclude this summer with a renovation of the school’s media center and gymnasium, includes a new entrance and administrative office, upgraded classrooms, new flooring, improved heating and new classroom technology. About two-thirds of Northrop’s classrooms have already been renovated so far, and the district also updated the school’s auditorium and created new spaces for arts programs, including show choir and band. There is also a new drama space.
The school also has air conditioning for the first time in its nearly 50-year history. So far, 32 FWCS schools have been outfitted with air conditioning through referendums, Krebs said, adding that all of the district’s schools will have air conditioning in the near future.
Classroom technology has been a big focus as well.
“We’re getting to the point where almost all of (the Northrop students) will have laptops in the classroom,” Krebs said.
Energy efficiency has been another benefit.
“We typically see about a 25% reduction in energy use after renovating a building,” Krebs said.
The three-year work at Northrop cost the district nearly $45 million, Krebs said. Northrop is currently attended by 2,097 students — the most for any high school in the district, Public Information Officer Krista Stockman noted.
Northrop is just one of many FWCS buildings seeing renovations. The district planned to host four meetings in November to share plans for the third phase of its REPAIR program.
The Board of School Trustees is considering a referendum on the May 5, 2020, ballot for a $130 million bond program to make improvements at 33 school buildings. Work will include security improvements, window replacements and roof replacements. Four buildings — Levan Scott Academy, Blackhawk and Miami middle schools and Wayne High School — will receive major renovations, including updated heating, ventilation and air conditioning, energy-efficient lighting and more. The plan also calls for classroom additions at Levan Scott and Franke Park Elementary School, where modular units are currently in place to handle student populations that have outgrown capacity.
Approval of the referendum would complete the series of projects that began in 2012 and continued in 2016 with community approval of previous bonds.
The plan would retain the maximum promised tax rate of 0.3028. Since 2012, FWCS has maintained a tax rate below that threshold.
“We have been diligent in our fiscal responsibility while maintaining our school buildings throughout the city,” FWCS Chief Financial Officer Kathy Friend said in a news release. “We have a responsibility to ensure these buildings remain strong anchors in our neighborhoods and modern centers of learning for our students.”
Attendees can tour the newly renovated Northrop High School again at 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
The school board will have two public hearings on the 2020 referendum proposal. The first will be at the board meeting on Nov. 25, followed by a second hearing Dec. 9. After the second hearing, the board expects to vote on whether to place the referendum on the 2020 ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.