NEW HAVEN — More than 100 people witnessed the swearing-in of the seventh mayor of New Haven on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the New Haven Community Center. In addition, the new clerk/treasurer and the members of the City Council also received the oath of office.
Lana Keesling, city clerk of the city of Fort Wayne, administered the oath to Steve McMichael and then did the same to Natalie Strock, the city’s new clerk/treasurer. She then swore in the members of the city council. They included Floyd Ball, representing District 1; Jeff Turner, District 2; Craig Dellinger, District 3; Michael Mowery, District 4; Michael Kennedy, District 5; and Dave Cheviron, At-Large. At-Large member Terry Werling was sworn in the day before because he was unable to be present Dec. 31.
Turner, Mowery and Kennedy will be attending their first official meeting as members of the City Council this month.
Outgoing Mayor Terry McDonald welcomed the crowd and announced that “my level of stress has gone down dramatically the past couple days.” He assured the audience that the city is in good hands and that a lot of good things are on the horizon. “Steve is more than ready and has been working tirelessly since the election at City Hall and he’s a lot more prepared than I was when I became mayor 20 years ago. The transition has gone very smoothly,” McDonald said. He closed his remarks by saying “it is a tremendous honor to be Steve’s friend. God Bless New Haven.”
He then introduced the New Haven High School Choir under the direction of Adam Moyer for a couple of holiday songs followed by their version of the national anthem. Pastor Kory Christiensen of Impact Community Church gave an invocation that was followed by the swearing-in of the city officials.
McMichael told the gathering that he’s going to work very, very hard to make the community an even better place than it already is. “Great things are ahead for us,” he added.
In an interview following the ceremony he said “we’ve got a million things going. A lot of initiatives are in the works and residents can keep abreast of what’s happening on our Facebook site (city of New Haven).”
On a personal note, he said he will be stepping back from the day-to-day operation of his real estate firm, Imagine Real Estate. In fact, he said he has hired a manager to run the company.
