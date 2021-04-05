June Hill doesn’t just read poetry. She lives it.
The Homestead High School senior competed in the Indiana Poetry Out Loud virtual finals. She earned third place for her efforts.
This is her second year competing in this event. Students in grades nine through 12 are eligible to compete.
“It was fun,” Hill said. “It would have been more fun if we were doing it in person, but obviously, that’s just not safe right now, which I totally understand. But I was really excited.”
Homestead High School English teacher Jason Beer runs the Poetry Out Loud program and has been Hill’s coach for the past two years.
“June has done a wonderful job with the Poetry Out Loud program,” Beer said. “Significant time goes into memorizing the poems and practicing the performances. June is a talented young lady, but she put in the time to really know her poems and then nail the recitations.”
According to the Poetry Out Loud website, students read, memorize and recite classic and contemporary poems to help bring students a new way to learn and love poetry.
Hill said that the competition starts at each participating high school.
“There may be about six or so competitors at the school level,” Hill said. “Then you just recite two poems there, which we recorded on video and submitted to a couple teachers that reviewed them and judged them.”
Those teachers chose her to compete in the state finals. She competed against eight students from around the state. Because of this, she needed to pick a third poem to recite.
“I sent those videos in, and they combined then into this fun little YouTube presentation where they announced the winners at the end,” Hill said.
The poems Hill recited were “Dust” by Dorianne Laux, “Backdrop Addresses Cowboy” by Margaret Atwood and “Epistle to Mrs. Tyler” by Christopher Smart.
Hill said there was a strategy behind the poems she chose.
“I like to choose poems that are pretty different from each other because I think it’s a little bit boring if you are reciting the same type of thing over and over and over,” Hill said.
Hill said she liked “Backdrop Addresses Cowboy” because it is fun and feminist. She chose “Dust” because she said it was pensive and contemplative. This one was her favorite one to recite.
Each contestant had to have a pre-20th century poem, which is why she chose “Epistle to Mrs. Tyler.”
She felt this poem gave her an edge.
“I just thought that that one, because it was so long, that it showed off a lot of my range and my ability to memorize all of that information which was pretty fun,” Hill said.
When the students are reciting their poems, they cannot use props or costumes to go with the performance. All poems must be recited from memory as well.
She said the people who do well in the competition let the poems speak for themselves.
“I try to do that as much as possible,” Hill said. “I’ll try not to overact like I’m on a stage or a musical or something. I try to really just let the words flow.”
There are specifications that each poem has to adhere to. At the state competition, students must have 3 poems prepared. One must be 25 lines or fewer, and one must be written before the 20th century. According to the Poetry Out Loud website, one poem may be used to meet both criteria and may be the student’s third poem.
Hill said her longest poem took approximately three minutes to recite, while the other two were about a minute to a minute and a half to complete.
In last year’s competition, Hill finished in second place. She said this competition was slightly different due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was different this year as opposed to last year when I competed at state,” Hill said. “It was in person, and it was a lot of waiting around, which was boring but also super fun. It gave me a chance to get to know everyone else that was there. I made a bunch of friends that day which I missed out on this year.”
The major difference between the two years was the quality of the work performed because all submissions were recorded and turned in.
“It kind of gave you a better chance to record the perfect version of what you wanted to submit,” Hill said. “The quality of what people were presenting was so much better this year than it was last year.”
As for this year’s performance, Beer said she has grown from last year.
“I think June’s selections and recitations this year showed another year of maturity in her academic thought and development,” Beer said. “She had an understated confidence this year that wasn’t as present her first year in the program. I wasn’t surprised to see the success she accomplished again this year.”
One of her performances was his favorite.
“In particular, I thought her recitation of 'Dust' by Dorianne Laux had a redemptive reflectiveness to it that she expressed through the tone and cadence of her recitation,” Beer said.
Beer said he helps the students with this program as much as possible, but it’s the students that put in most of the work. He assists in their memorization and recitations and offers opportunities to practice before the competition.
Beer has been involved with the program for six years at Homestead and two years at Eagle Tech Academy in Columbia City. He believes that Homestead High School has competed since the beginning of the program in 2005.
Overall, Beer is so proud of the work Hill has done in and out of the competition.
“June is such a talented and creative student,” Beer said. “She also has a column for the school’s monthly news publication, The Spartana, called ‘The J-List.’ I always enjoy reading her contributions there, which range from local restaurant reviews to pop culture to literature recommendations. I’m excited to see where June goes from here. I know it will be good.”
